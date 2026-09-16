Going big on your next TV? These 5 65-inch screens offer very different ways to upgrade your living room

A 65-inch TV can make a living room feel more immersive, but choosing the right one is about more than just fitting the biggest screen. At this size, picture quality, sound, software, and everyday usability can significantly affect the viewing experience. Your priorities matter too. Movie and sports fans may look for different features from those who spend more time gaming or streaming. With several options now offering advanced display technologies and smarter features, narrowing the choices can be confusing. This list brings together five 65-inch TVs worth considering, with a closer look at what each offers and where it fits best. The goal is to help you find a TV that suits your viewing habits and makes the most of its larger screen.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Xiaomi X Pro QLED targets viewers who want a large screen with vivid colours and useful features for everyday entertainment. Its QLED panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, while the 120Hz Game Booster can make compatible games feel smoother. Google TV, 34W speakers and Filmmaker Mode round out the package.
4K QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+
120Hz Game Booster for smoother gaming
34W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X
Native panel refresh rate is 60Hz, with 120Hz available through Game Booster
Picture quality can vary depending on the content and picture settings
Built-in speakers may not provide the same impact as a dedicated soundbar
Buyers generally appreciate the Xiaomi X Pro QLED for its vibrant picture quality, large 65-inch screen and familiar Google TV interface. Some also like its performance with sports and streaming content. However, feedback points to average built-in audio and occasional software sluggishness, while picture settings may need some adjustment.
The Xiaomi X Pro QLED is worth considering if you want a large-screen TV that balances picture quality, streaming and gaming features. Its QLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support suit movies and shows, while the Game Booster adds smoother gameplay. Google TV also keeps popular streaming services and apps within easy reach.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Toshiba Z770RP combines a large 65-inch screen, fast motion, and a more substantial audio setup. Its Mini LED QLED panel suits movies and sports, while the 165Hz refresh rate supports gaming. The 77W 2.1.2-channel speakers with a subwoofer add more weight to the overall viewing experience.
4K Mini LED QLED display with Full Array Local Dimming
Native 165Hz refresh rate with VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium
77W ZR 2.1.2-channel audio system with subwoofer and Dolby Atmos
VIDAA OS may offer fewer app options than Google TV
Large built-in speaker system adds to the TV's overall size
Gaming features require compatible hardware to take full advantage of them
Buyers appreciate the Toshiba Z770RP for its picture quality, sound output and smooth performance. Available reviews also praise the 165Hz refresh rate and gaming features. However, some buyers mention limitations with the VIDAA platform, particularly around app availability and customisation compared with other smart-TV platforms.
The Toshiba Z770RP is worth considering if you want a 65-inch TV that balances picture, gaming, and sound. Its Mini LED QLED display, 165Hz refresh rate and gaming features suit fast-moving content, while the 77W 2.1.2-channel audio system with a subwoofer can reduce the need for an immediate soundbar upgrade.
The Hisense 65E8S is a 65-inch Mini LED TV for viewers seeking a larger, more immersive screen without compromising motion or sound. Its 144Hz panel suits sports and gaming, while the built-in subwoofer adds depth to films and shows. VIDAA handles streaming and smart-TV functions.
4K Mini LED display with Quantum Dot colour technology
Native 144Hz refresh rate with 144Hz Game Mode Pro
Built-in subwoofer with Devialet-tuned audio
VIDAA may offer fewer app options than Google TV
Picture settings may require some adjustment
Smart-TV experience may not suit users who prefer Google TV
Buyers generally appreciate the Hisense 65E8S for its sharp picture, smooth performance and audio output. Feedback also highlights its 144Hz display and overall viewing experience. However, some users note limitations with the VIDAA platform, particularly compared with the wider app selection on Google TV.
The Hisense 65E8S is worth considering if you want a large-screen TV that can handle a variety of content rather than being built around a single use case. Its Mini LED display suits movies and streaming, while the 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium add gaming flexibility. The built-in subwoofer and Devialet tuning also add more depth than a basic TV speaker system.
The TCL Q6C targets viewers who want a big-screen TV that handles everything from movies and sports to gaming. Its Mini LED panel improves contrast and brightness, while the 144Hz display keeps action smooth. Google TV and Onkyo speakers complete the entertainment setup.
QD-Mini LED panel with up to 512 local dimming zones
Native 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming and fast-moving content
46W Onkyo 2.1-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos
Google TV interface may feel cluttered to some first-time users
Some gaming features require compatible consoles or PCs
After-sales service availability may vary by region
Buyers generally appreciate the TCL Q6C for its picture quality, contrast and vibrant colours. The 144Hz refresh rate also receives positive feedback from users who watch fast-moving content or game on the TV. However, some feedback points to the software experience and concerns around TCL's after-sales support.
The TCL Q6C is worth considering if you want a 65-inch TV that balances picture quality, gaming features and sound. Its QD-Mini LED panel and 144Hz refresh rate suit movies, sports and gaming, while Google TV provides a familiar platform for streaming and everyday entertainment.
The Sony BRAVIA 3 II takes a different approach from feature-heavy Mini LED TVs, focusing more on how content actually looks. Its XR Processor refines colours, contrast, and motion, while the 120Hz panel keeps sports and games smooth. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Google TV round out the package.
XR Processor delivers excellent picture processing and motion handling.
Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic viewing experience.
Google TV provides access to a wide range of streaming apps and smart features.
The direct LED panel cannot match Mini LED TVs for contrast.
The built-in 20W speakers benefit from a soundbar in larger rooms.
Premium pricing compared to similarly specified rivals.
Buyers appreciate the BRAVIA 3 II for its natural colours, smooth motion and ability to improve the quality of lower-resolution content. The Google TV interface and Sony's picture processing also receive positive feedback. However, some reviews suggest that competing Mini LED TVs can offer stronger contrast at a similar price.
The BRAVIA 3 II is worth considering if you prefer a more natural-looking picture and want a TV that works well across different content types. Its XR Processor and 120Hz panel suit movies, sports and gaming, while Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Google TV round out the viewing experience.
Look for a TV with strong contrast, good HDR support and capable picture processing. Mini LED models can offer better control over bright and dark areas, while features like Dolby Vision can improve HDR support.
Prioritise a high refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and VRR support. These features can help deliver smoother gameplay, particularly with newer consoles and gaming PCs. A 120Hz or faster panel is worth considering if gaming is a major part of your use.
Product
Display
Audio
Connectivity
|Xiaomi X Pro QLED
|65-inch 4K QLED, 3840 × 2160, 60Hz, DLG 120Hz
|34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X
|3× HDMI, 2× USB, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet
|Hisense 65E8S
|65-inch 4K Mini LED, 3840 × 2160, 144Hz
|2.1-channel, built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, Devialet tuning
|4× HDMI, 2× USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet
|Toshiba Z770RP
|65-inch 4K Mini LED QLED, 3840 × 2160, 165Hz
|77W ZR 2.1.2-channel, subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
|4× HDMI 2.1, 1× USB 3.0, 1× USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet
|TCL Q6C
|65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 3840 × 2160, 144Hz, up to 512 local dimming zones
|46W Onkyo 2.1-channel, Dolby Atmos
|4× HDMI, 1× USB 3.0, 1× USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, Ethernet
|Sony BRAVIA 3 II
|65-inch 4K LED, 3840 × 2160, 120Hz
|20W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, X-Balanced Speakers
|4× HDMI 2.1, 2× USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet
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