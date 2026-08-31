Going on a road trip? 5 car accessories that can make long drives safer and easier

A long road trip can be one of the easiest ways to explore a new place, but a few hours on the highway can also expose the small problems that are easy to ignore during everyday driving. A low tyre, a dying phone, poor visibility at night or an unexpected incident on the road can quickly turn a comfortable journey into a stressful one.

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You do not need to fill your car with gadgets before every trip. A few practical accessories can, however, make a real difference, particularly when you are travelling long distances or driving through stretches where help may not be immediately available. From a reliable car charger to a dash cam and tyre inflator, these are five accessories worth considering before your next road trip.

Car accessories for road trips: 5 gadgets worth carrying on long drives 1. A fast car charger can be more important than it looks Navigation, music and frequent calls can drain a smartphone battery surprisingly quickly, especially when the phone is connected to mobile data and GPS for several hours. That makes a good car charger one of the simplest accessories to carry on a road trip.

Instead of relying on a single USB port built into the car, look for a charger with multiple ports so that the driver and passengers can charge their devices at the same time. USB-C Power Delivery support is useful if you carry newer smartphones, tablets or other compatible devices. The exact charging speed will depend on both the charger and the device, so a higher wattage on the box does not necessarily mean every connected device will charge at that speed.

A power bank is also worth carrying as a backup, particularly if you need to step out of the car during a stop. More importantly, avoid very cheap, unbranded chargers. A road-trip accessory that stays plugged in for hours should have appropriate safety protections and come from a reasonably reliable manufacturer.

Best car chargers for phone

2. Dash cam: a useful record of what happens on the road A dash cam has moved beyond being a niche accessory for car enthusiasts. It continuously records the road ahead and can provide a useful video record if an accident, traffic incident or dispute occurs.

Recent reports have also highlighted the growing use of dash cams by motorists in India as a way to document accidents and traffic-related disputes.

For a road-trip setup, look for at least a good-quality Full HD or 2K camera, with a wide field of view and usable night recording. A front-and-rear setup can offer more coverage than a front camera alone, although it will usually cost more and require additional installation.

Storage is another detail that is easy to overlook. Dash cams generally record in a loop, replacing older footage when the memory card fills up. Use a compatible, high-endurance memory card and check the manufacturer's recommendations rather than simply buying the card with the largest capacity.

A dash cam should not be treated as a substitute for careful driving or as a guarantee that an insurance or legal dispute will automatically be resolved in your favour. Its primary advantage is simpler: it gives you a record of what the camera captured.

3. TPMS can tell you when your tyres need attention Tyre pressure is easy to forget before a journey, but it can affect handling, tyre wear and driving comfort. Indian road-safety guidance specifically warns against driving with under-inflated or over-inflated tyres and recommends maintaining the correct pressure.

If your car already has a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), make sure it is working before setting off. For vehicles without one, an aftermarket TPMS can provide continuous information about individual tyre pressures and, depending on the system, tyre temperature.

There is a practical advantage to having this information while driving. Instead of discovering a pressure problem only when the car starts feeling different, the driver can receive an alert when the pressure moves outside the set range.

However, TPMS should not replace a physical tyre check. Before a long drive, inspect the tyres for visible cuts, bulges or damage and check their pressure when they are cold. Also check the spare tyre if your car has one. A monitoring system can warn you about pressure; it cannot tell you whether a tyre has visible damage that needs immediate attention.

Tyre pressure monitoring system

4. Portable tyre inflator: the small gadget that can save a roadside stop A tyre inflator is one of those accessories that may sit unused for months and then suddenly become extremely useful. A slow puncture or a tyre that has lost pressure can leave you looking for the nearest fuel station or repair shop. A portable inflator gives you a way to restore pressure temporarily and continue to a place where the tyre can be inspected.

Look for a model with a digital pressure display and an automatic shut-off feature. The latter allows you to set the desired pressure and reduces the chances of continuing to inflate once the target has been reached. Check that the inflator is suitable for your vehicle and that its cable or battery provides enough flexibility to reach all four tyres.

It is important to distinguish between low pressure and a puncture. An inflator can put air back into a tyre, but it does not repair the underlying problem. If a tyre repeatedly loses pressure, it should be checked and repaired by a professional. Official road-safety guidance also recommends keeping the spare tyre ready for emergencies.

For longer journeys, carrying a basic tubeless puncture-repair kit alongside the inflator can also be useful, although drivers should use it only where appropriate and have the tyre properly inspected afterwards.

Tyre inflators

5. A sturdy phone mount keeps navigation within sight Even with a good infotainment system, many drivers still use their smartphones for navigation. A proper phone mount can make that setup safer and less distracting than keeping the phone loose in a cup holder or on the passenger seat.

Choose a mount that holds the phone firmly and does not obstruct the driver's view of the road, instrument cluster or mirrors. Dashboard, windshield and air-vent mounts are available, but the right option depends on the design of your car and where it can be positioned without creating a visual obstruction.

Magnetic mounts can make it easy to attach and remove a phone, while clamp-style mounts can provide a stronger hold for larger or heavier devices. If you use wireless charging, a charging mount can combine both functions, although it is worth checking whether your phone and case support the required charging standard.

Most importantly, set your route before starting the drive. A phone mount is meant to keep navigation visible; it should not become an excuse to operate the phone while driving.

Phone mount for car

What should you actually pack before a road trip? You do not need a car full of technology to prepare for a long drive. Start with the basics: a reliable multi-port car charger, a sturdy phone mount, a dash cam, a tyre-pressure monitoring solution if your car does not already have one, and a portable tyre inflator.

Before leaving, check the tyre pressure, spare tyre, lights, brakes and other basic vehicle essentials. Keep your phone charged, download important maps if you expect to travel through areas with poor connectivity, and make sure the accessories you are carrying are charged and working.

The best road-trip gadgets are not necessarily the most expensive ones. They are the ones that solve a real problem when you need them. On a long highway drive, that usually means keeping your phone powered, maintaining visibility, monitoring your tyres and having a record of what happens on the road.

Additional road trip accessories For longer or remote routes: Carry a puncture-repair kit, spare tyre and the tools needed to change a wheel. Make sure you know where the jack and wheel spanner are before leaving.

Before you set off: Check the tyres, lights, wipers, fluids and brakes rather than waiting for a warning sign during the trip.

Keep emergency essentials accessible: A torch, first-aid kit, warning triangle and basic tools are more useful when they can be reached without emptying the boot.

Plan for connectivity gaps: Download your route in advance and save important addresses and emergency numbers offline. A road trip should not come to a standstill because your phone loses signal.

The rule of thumb: Pack for the problems you are most likely to face on your route, not every possible roadside emergency. A well-chosen handful of accessories is more useful than an overloaded boot.

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