Good news for Apple fans: 10+ products, including iPhone 17 Series, M5 Devices, coming in 2025

We’re well into 2025, but Apple still has plenty in store. Along with iOS 26, the tech giant is preparing to launch more than 10 new products before the year wraps up. Here’s a look at everything Apple has planned for the coming months.

iPhone 17 Series Apple is expected to unveil four models.

iPhone 17: The standard iPhone 17 could bring the A19 chip, a 6.3-inch display, a sharper 24MP front camera, and possibly 120Hz support.

iPhone 17 Air: A brand-new iPhone 17 Air is rumoured, which could be ultra-thin, lightweight, with a 6.6-inch screen, 12GB RAM, a single speaker and an optional battery case.

iPhone 17 Pro: The iPhone 17 Pro might feature a redesigned triple 48MP camera setup, A19 Pro chip, vapour chamber cooling, and a striking copper colour.

iPhone 17 Pro: The iPhone 17 Pro Max should include all Pro upgrades plus a larger battery.

M5 Macs and iPads Apple has rolled out multiple new iPads and Macs in 2025, but the series isn’t complete yet. The next wave will bring the first devices powered by the M5 chip.

MacBook Pro with M5: Retains its familiar look while offering M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max processor options.

iPad Pro (M5): Features the M5 processor and is tuned for iPadOS 26’s improved multitasking capabilities.

New Mac Pro: Expected to match the M3 Ultra performance seen in the latest Mac Studio, though a major design overhaul seems unlikely.

Vision Pro: A new head strap is rumoured to improve comfort for long use, with no other major design changes.

While M5 Macs were initially expected in 2025, new reports hint their debut might be delayed to 2026.

Apple Watches and AirPods Apple Watch Ultra 3: Bigger screen, 5G, satellite messaging, faster charging, and brighter wide-angle OLED.

Apple Watch Series 11: S11 chip, minor updates, and possible new “Sleep Score” feature.

Apple Watch SE 3: Potentially larger displays, overdue refresh since 2022.

AirPods Pro 3: Better noise cancellation with H3 chip, launch could move to 2026.

Apple Home and Accessories Apple is preparing to expand its smart home devices. Although ongoing Siri upgrades have slowed some of its larger plans. We can expect at least two new devices and possibly a third by the end of this year.

Apple TV 4K (4th Gen): Expected to feature a faster A-series processor, Apple-designed Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, and potentially Apple Intelligence compatibility. A built-in FaceTime camera is still rumoured, but not confirmed for this model.

HomePod mini (2nd Gen): Likely to include an updated Wi-Fi modem, better integration with other Apple Home devices, and improved audio performance.

AirTag (2nd Gen): Could offer up to triple the current tracking range, along with a tamper-resistant speaker to boost anti-stalking safety.

‘HomePad’ (TBD): A possible smart home hub running homeOS, designed to act as a central control point for connected devices.

Studio Display 2: Expected to keep its 27-inch size while introducing MiniLED technology for better visuals. It may also bring improved camera quality for sharper, more natural video calls.

Apple Wild Card entries? Rumours suggest the entire list of new products mentioned earlier could arrive this year or shortly after. But is there room for any surprise launches?