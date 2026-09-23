Good water should not come with a big price tag, with 5 RO purifiers under ₹15,000

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read moreRead less
An RO water purifier can be a valuable addition to a home, but choosing one involves more than the price tag. Your water source matters because borewell, tanker and municipal supplies can differ in their treatment needs. This makes the filtration system equally important, with RO often paired with UV, UF or mineralisation to address different aspects of water purification. Storage capacity also matters, especially for households that need access to purified water throughout the day. At the same time, water wastage, maintenance and warranty can influence the overall ownership experience. With these factors in mind, this list brings together five RO water purifiers priced below ₹15,000, covering different combinations of filtration, storage, water efficiency and after-sales support to help you find one suited to your home.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Pureit Wave Prime Water Purifier for Home (Black) with RO+MF Filtration | Water Purifier Filter For Home | Up to 45% Savings | Suitable for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Supply | 7L StorageView Details
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water PurifierView Details
Native M0 Water Purifier by Urban Company | 8-Stage RO+UV+Mineraliser | No Service for 2 Years | India’s Only 2-Year Unconditional Warranty | Free Pre-filterView Details
V-Guard Zenora 2X RO Water Purifier | 8 Stage RO+UV+UF+Mineral, 100% RO | 2-Year Unconditional Brand Warranty,2 Free Service & Pre-filter Replacement | BIS Certified, Save 60+ Water Glasses Daily | 7LView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Pureit Wave Prime is designed for homes that want straightforward RO purification without taking up too much kitchen space. Its six-stage RO+MF system works with borewell, tanker and municipal water, while the 7-litre tank provides purified water on demand. It also helps reduce water wastage.
Six-stage RO+MF purification
Up to 45% water recovery
7-litre storage capacity
7-litre tank may be limiting for larger families
No UV purification
Requires electricity to operate
Buyers appreciate the Pureit Wave Prime for its taste, appearance, ease of installation and overall value. However, feedback on TDS reduction is mixed, with some users reporting variations in purification results depending on their water source.
Consider the Pureit Wave Prime if you need an RO purifier for borewell, tanker or municipal water. Its six-stage filtration, 7-litre storage and up to 45% water recovery provide a practical solution for everyday household use.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Livpure GLO PRO++ combines RO, UV and UF purification to treat water from borewells, tankers and municipal sources. Its 7-litre storage tank keeps purified water ready for everyday use, while the multi-stage system also improves taste and odour. Free standard installation adds convenience for new buyers.
7-stage RO+UV+UF purification
7-litre storage capacity
Suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water
No mineraliser
7-litre tank may be limiting for larger households
Requires regular filter maintenance
Buyers praise the Livpure GLO PRO++ for its clean-tasting water, easy installation, compact design and overall value. Many reviews also highlight its consistent purification. However, some buyers have reported installation and after-sales service issues.
Consider the Livpure GLO PRO++ if you need multi-stage purification for borewell, tanker or municipal water. Its combination of RO, UV and UF, 7-litre storage and standard installation makes it a practical option for everyday household drinking water needs.
The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is designed for households with varied water sources. Its 9-stage RO, UV and UF purification is paired with mineral charge technology, while the 6.2-litre tank keeps purified water ready. It also focuses on reducing water wastage, with Aquasaver claiming up to 60% savings over regular RO purifiers.
9-stage RO+UV+UF purification
Up to 60% water savings
Mineral Charge technology
6.2-litre storage may be limiting for larger households
Water wastage can vary with usage and conditions
Requires regular filter replacement
Buyers praise the Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver for its filtration, water taste, installation experience, and overall value. Some users also report good performance with high-TDS water. However, reviews also raise concerns about water wastage, leaks, and inconsistent after-sales service.
Consider it if you want comprehensive RO purification while keeping water wastage in check. Its 9-stage filtration, mineral charge technology and compatibility with borewell, tanker and municipal water make it suitable for a variety of household water sources.
The Native M0 focuses on reducing the maintenance typically required for an RO purifier. Its 8-stage RO+UV+Mineraliser system comes with a two-year filter life and an unconditional warranty. A 5-litre tank and compact design make it well suited to everyday drinking-water needs without frequent service visits.
8-stage RO+UV+Mineraliser purification
Two-year filter life and warranty
Free pre-filter included
5-litre storage capacity may be limiting for larger households
No real-time TDS monitoring
Two-year no-service claim has specified water-quality and usage conditions
Buyers appreciate the Native M0 for its easy installation, clean-tasting water, compact design and two-year warranty. Some also praise its water flow and build quality. However, a few reviews raise concerns about reliability and after-sales support.
Consider the Native M0 if you want an RO purifier with minimal maintenance. Its 8-stage purification, two-year filter life, free pre-filter and comprehensive warranty reduce the need for frequent service, while the 5-litre tank suits everyday household drinking-water needs.
The V-Guard Zenora 2X combines RO, UV and UF purification with a mineral balancer, making it suitable for homes using borewell, tanker or municipal water. Its 7-litre tank suits families, and the purifier can recover up to 40% of the water. A two-year warranty and proactive servicing also reduce maintenance concerns.
8-stage RO+UV+UF purification with mineral balancer
7-litre storage tank
Two-year unconditional warranty with proactive service
Booster pump may be required below 4 PSI inlet pressure
Water recovery is limited to up to 40%
No real-time TDS display
Buyers appreciate the Zenora 2X for its water quality, taste, ease of installation and value for money. Reviews also praise its compact design and storage capacity. However, some feedback raises concerns about water wastage and post-installation service.
Consider the Zenora 2X if you want comprehensive purification with lower maintenance. Its 8-stage RO+UV+UF system, mineral balancer, 7-litre tank and two-year warranty make it a practical option for households using borewell, tanker or municipal water.
Start with your water source and TDS level. RO models suit high-TDS water, such as borewell or tanker supplies, while UV or UF can be sufficient for treated municipal water with lower TDS.
Look at the purification technology, storage capacity and water recovery rate. Also consider filter life and after-sales support, as these can affect how convenient and costly the purifier is to maintain over time.
Product
Purification Technology
Storage Capacity
Suitable Water Sources
|Pureit Wave Prime
|RO + MF
|7L
|Borewell, tanker and municipal
|Livpure GLO PRO++
|RO + UV + UF
|7L
|Borewell, tanker and municipal
|Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver
|RO + UV + UF + Mineral Charge
|6.2L
|Borewell, tanker and municipal
|Native M0
|RO + UV + Mineraliser
|5L
|Borewell, tanker and municipal
|V-Guard Zenora 2X
|RO + UV + UF + Mineral Balancer
|7L
|Borewell, tanker and municipal
Past the marketing and into the details, these five washing machines emerged as compelling choices for the home
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Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more
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