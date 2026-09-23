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Good water should not come with a big price tag, with 5 RO purifiers under ₹15,000

From borewell to municipal water, these five RO purifiers under 15,000 offer different filtration systems, storage capacities and water-saving features.

Updated23 Sep 2026, 08:34 PM IST
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Understand RO water wastage, filter replacement timelines and storage needs before choosing your next purifier.
Understand RO water wastage, filter replacement timelines and storage needs before choosing your next purifier.(Native)

By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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An RO water purifier can be a valuable addition to a home, but choosing one involves more than the price tag. Your water source matters because borewell, tanker and municipal supplies can differ in their treatment needs. This makes the filtration system equally important, with RO often paired with UV, UF or mineralisation to address different aspects of water purification. Storage capacity also matters, especially for households that need access to purified water throughout the day. At the same time, water wastage, maintenance and warranty can influence the overall ownership experience. With these factors in mind, this list brings together five RO water purifiers priced below 15,000, covering different combinations of filtration, storage, water efficiency and after-sales support to help you find one suited to your home.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Pureit Wave Prime Water Purifier for Home (Black) with RO+MF Filtration | Water Purifier Filter For Home | Up to 45% Savings | Suitable for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Supply | 7L StorageView Details...

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Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details...

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Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water PurifierView Details...

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Native M0 Water Purifier by Urban Company | 8-Stage RO+UV+Mineraliser | No Service for 2 Years | India’s Only 2-Year Unconditional Warranty | Free Pre-filterView Details...

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V-Guard Zenora 2X RO Water Purifier | 8 Stage RO+UV+UF+Mineral, 100% RO | 2-Year Unconditional Brand Warranty,2 Free Service & Pre-filter Replacement | BIS Certified, Save 60+ Water Glasses Daily | 7LView Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Pureit Wave Prime is designed for homes that want straightforward RO purification without taking up too much kitchen space. Its six-stage RO+MF system works with borewell, tanker and municipal water, while the 7-litre tank provides purified water on demand. It also helps reduce water wastage.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO + Microfiltration (MF)
Purification Stages
6
Storage Capacity
7L
Filter Life
Up to 6,000 litres
Suitable Water Sources
Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Reasons to buy

...

Six-stage RO+MF purification

...

Up to 45% water recovery

...

7-litre storage capacity

Reason to avoid

...

7-litre tank may be limiting for larger families

...

No UV purification

...

Requires electricity to operate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Pureit Wave Prime for its taste, appearance, ease of installation and overall value. However, feedback on TDS reduction is mixed, with some users reporting variations in purification results depending on their water source.

Why should you consider buying this water purifier?

Consider the Pureit Wave Prime if you need an RO purifier for borewell, tanker or municipal water. Its six-stage filtration, 7-litre storage and up to 45% water recovery provide a practical solution for everyday household use.

2. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

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The Livpure GLO PRO++ combines RO, UV and UF purification to treat water from borewells, tankers and municipal sources. Its 7-litre storage tank keeps purified water ready for everyday use, while the multi-stage system also improves taste and odour. Free standard installation adds convenience for new buyers.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO + UV + UF
Purification Stages
7
Storage Capacity
7L
Purification Capacity
Up to 12 litres per hour
Suitable Water Sources
Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Reasons to buy

...

7-stage RO+UV+UF purification

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7-litre storage capacity

...

Suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water

Reason to avoid

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No mineraliser

...

7-litre tank may be limiting for larger households

...

Requires regular filter maintenance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Livpure GLO PRO++ for its clean-tasting water, easy installation, compact design and overall value. Many reviews also highlight its consistent purification. However, some buyers have reported installation and after-sales service issues.

Why should you consider buying this water purifier?

Consider the Livpure GLO PRO++ if you need multi-stage purification for borewell, tanker or municipal water. Its combination of RO, UV and UF, 7-litre storage and standard installation makes it a practical option for everyday household drinking water needs.

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is designed for households with varied water sources. Its 9-stage RO, UV and UF purification is paired with mineral charge technology, while the 6.2-litre tank keeps purified water ready. It also focuses on reducing water wastage, with Aquasaver claiming up to 60% savings over regular RO purifiers.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO + UV + UF + Mineral Charge
Purification Stages
9
Storage Capacity
6.2L
Filter Life
Up to 6,000 litres or 1 year
Suitable Water Sources
Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Reasons to buy

...

9-stage RO+UV+UF purification

...

Up to 60% water savings

...

Mineral Charge technology

Reason to avoid

...

6.2-litre storage may be limiting for larger households

...

Water wastage can vary with usage and conditions

...

Requires regular filter replacement

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver for its filtration, water taste, installation experience, and overall value. Some users also report good performance with high-TDS water. However, reviews also raise concerns about water wastage, leaks, and inconsistent after-sales service.

Why should you consider buying this water purifier?

Consider it if you want comprehensive RO purification while keeping water wastage in check. Its 9-stage filtration, mineral charge technology and compatibility with borewell, tanker and municipal water make it suitable for a variety of household water sources.

The Native M0 focuses on reducing the maintenance typically required for an RO purifier. Its 8-stage RO+UV+Mineraliser system comes with a two-year filter life and an unconditional warranty. A 5-litre tank and compact design make it well suited to everyday drinking-water needs without frequent service visits.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO + UV + Mineraliser
Purification Stages
8
Storage Capacity
5L
Filter Life
Up to 2 years
Suitable Water Sources
Tanker, Borewell, Municipal & Tap Water

Reasons to buy

...

8-stage RO+UV+Mineraliser purification

...

Two-year filter life and warranty

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Free pre-filter included

Reason to avoid

...

5-litre storage capacity may be limiting for larger households

...

No real-time TDS monitoring

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Two-year no-service claim has specified water-quality and usage conditions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Native M0 for its easy installation, clean-tasting water, compact design and two-year warranty. Some also praise its water flow and build quality. However, a few reviews raise concerns about reliability and after-sales support.

Why should you consider buying this water purifier?

Consider the Native M0 if you want an RO purifier with minimal maintenance. Its 8-stage purification, two-year filter life, free pre-filter and comprehensive warranty reduce the need for frequent service, while the 5-litre tank suits everyday household drinking-water needs.

The V-Guard Zenora 2X combines RO, UV and UF purification with a mineral balancer, making it suitable for homes using borewell, tanker or municipal water. Its 7-litre tank suits families, and the purifier can recover up to 40% of the water. A two-year warranty and proactive servicing also reduce maintenance concerns.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO + UV + UF + Mineral Balancer
Purification Stages
8
Storage Capacity
7L
Water Recovery
Up to 40%
Suitable Water Sources
Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Reasons to buy

...

8-stage RO+UV+UF purification with mineral balancer

...

7-litre storage tank

...

Two-year unconditional warranty with proactive service

Reason to avoid

...

Booster pump may be required below 4 PSI inlet pressure

...

Water recovery is limited to up to 40%

...

No real-time TDS display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Zenora 2X for its water quality, taste, ease of installation and value for money. Reviews also praise its compact design and storage capacity. However, some feedback raises concerns about water wastage and post-installation service.

Why should you consider buying this water purifier?

Consider the Zenora 2X if you want comprehensive purification with lower maintenance. Its 8-stage RO+UV+UF system, mineral balancer, 7-litre tank and two-year warranty make it a practical option for households using borewell, tanker or municipal water.

Q1. What type of RO water purifier should you choose for your home?

Start with your water source and TDS level. RO models suit high-TDS water, such as borewell or tanker supplies, while UV or UF can be sufficient for treated municipal water with lower TDS.

Q2. What should you prioritise when choosing an RO water purifier?

Look at the purification technology, storage capacity and water recovery rate. Also consider filter life and after-sales support, as these can affect how convenient and costly the purifier is to maintain over time.

How Do These Water Purifiers Stack Up?

Product

Purification Technology

Storage Capacity

Suitable Water Sources

Pureit Wave PrimeRO + MF7LBorewell, tanker and municipal
Livpure GLO PRO++RO + UV + UF7LBorewell, tanker and municipal
Aquaguard Delight NXT AquasaverRO + UV + UF + Mineral Charge6.2LBorewell, tanker and municipal
Native M0RO + UV + Mineraliser5LBorewell, tanker and municipal
V-Guard Zenora 2XRO + UV + UF + Mineral Balancer7LBorewell, tanker and municipal

Also Read:

Water purifiers with multiple filtration stages: What each filter does and how to choose

Past the marketing and into the details, these five washing machines emerged as compelling choices for the home

High TDS, bad taste or borewell water? Don't buy a purifier until you know this

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesGood water should not come with a big price tag, with 5 RO purifiers under ₹15,000
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FAQs
RO purification produces some reject water as part of the filtration process. Models with higher recovery rates waste less, so checking the water recovery figure can help you choose a more water-efficient purifier.
Filter life depends on water quality and usage. Sediment and carbon filters generally need more frequent replacement, while the RO membrane can last longer. High-TDS water can shorten these intervals.
A 6 to 7-litre tank can suit smaller households, while larger families may benefit from more storage. The right capacity depends on daily drinking-water consumption and how often the purifier is used.

Meet your Guide

Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more

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