Google bring PC games and apps to Android XR headset with new update

Google introduced PC Connect for Android XR, a feature that lets users stream Windows PC games and apps directly to Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset. It is as easy as launching a native app from Google Play, and right now it is in beta stage. This update is rolling out now and it bridges the gap between desktops with XR environments over Wi-Fi at full resolution and high frame rates. It uses the same low-latency tech from the Stadia project Google shut down in 2023.​

PC Connect displays PC desktops or windows side-by-side with Android XR apps, supporting quick input from keyboards, mice, or controllers paired to either device. The demo showcased editing images on a laptop while multitasking with YouTube in XR, and gaming titles like Stray with a PS5 controller, where users could resize floating screens via gestures. Previously limited to Steam VR or Galaxy Book links, this expands to general Windows PCs, with Mac support planned for 2026.

For gamers, this means accessing vast PC libraries—think Steam titles—without complex setups, running them immersively in XR spaces. Input bridging ensures controls sync effortlessly, making high-end games playable on standalone headsets. Beyond gaming, it enhances productivity by blending professional tools like image editors with XR multitasking, all stabilized for motion via new Travel Mode.

Google's Android XR, co-developed with Samsung and Qualcomm, already hinted at PC streaming via apps like Virtual Desktop in Play Store listings pre-launch. Upcoming AI-driven System Autospatialization will convert 2D PC streams, including games, into real-time 3D for deeper immersion across apps. Titles like Vacation Simulator and NFL Pro Era join the ecosystem, signaling robust content growth.

This update positions Android XR as a versatile platform, rivaling tethered VR by making PC gaming app-simple and future-proof. Early beta access starts today, promising to redefine mobile XR entertainment.