Google brings AI photo-to-video feature to Google Photos and YouTube Shorts with Remix ready clips on Android

Google has just released a press statement announcing a major update to its Photos app. Starting today, Android users can turn old stills into remixed video clips using the new AI powered photo‑to‑video feature. The update also adds creative Remix options and ties directly into YouTube Shorts, highlighting Google's shift from static photo storage to dynamic visual storytelling. It’s a clear step toward keeping the Photos app relevant in an era dominated by short form video content.

Turn your photos into short stories with Photo-to-video The new feature takes a selection of your Google Photos and turns them into short 6 sec video clips, complete with transitions and music, without requiring any editing. It builds on what Google introduced with Gemini earlier this year in July. Now, the same generative technology is coming to Google Photos and YouTube Shorts through Veo 2, turning still images into short videos that match how people share memories today.

How Remix makes Photos feel more social? Along with the photo-to-video feature Google is also introducing a Remix tool which will be available to Android and iOS users. What this feature does is it transforms these photos into a different style, including 3D animation, comics, and sketches. You will be able to see photo-to-video and Remix features under the new Create tab in the Photos app that will be launched soon. The Create tab places the tools alongside other creative features like collages, highlight videos, and more, so that they’re all in one place and easier to find.

Google warns its users that these features are experimental and may produce inaccurate results. People can give feedback on generated images and videos using thumbs up or thumbs down. Google says this will help improve the tools over time. All photos and videos created through the new features will include an invisible SynthID watermark. Videos made in the Photos app will also have a visible label, making it clear that they were created using AI.

AI Playground brings doodles and doubles to YouTube Shorts YouTube Shorts is getting a creative boost with new AI powered effects. Users can now turn rough doodles into visuals or add filters that make it look like they’re swimming or appear twice in the same frame. These features are part of a new AI Playground, found by tapping the sparkle icon in the Shorts camera. According to Google, AI Playground is now available for Shorts users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The update follows recent changes in Google Photos, where AI helps turn pictures into short videos. While Apple keeps its tools more limited, Google is leaning into playful creativity, giving people more ways to experiment with their photos and videos.

Google Photos is no longer just for backup Google Photos is moving beyond its role as digital lockers for memories. With this update, the app introduces AI tools that turn still images into short videos and animations, making memories feel more alive and easier to share. The Create tab will bring everything under one place and encourages users to turn their photos into remixes, collages and other things that they have saved from the past many years.

The photo-to-video and Remix features are now live for Android users. iOS support is expected soon. Anyone with the app can try these tools right away as no subscription is required, making them easy to access for users with a backed up photo library.