Google brings Gemini 2.5 flash to India with local processing and smarter AI tools

Google is making it easier for Indian developers to use advanced artificial intelligence in their apps. The tech giant has introduced Gemini 2.5 Flash, a powerful AI model that will now be processed inside India. This means better speed and stronger privacy for users and developers alike.
Gemini 2.5 Flash will run from Google’s cloud centres in Mumbai and Delhi. These centres allow developers to use the AI model without sending data across countries. It is especially useful for people building apps in sectors like banking, healthcare, and government.
This move is not just about faster AI. Google is also improving its Maps services for developers in India. Through a feature called Vertex AI grounding, apps can now access real-time map data that is more detailed and local. This is useful for apps built for logistics, tourism, or food delivery.
Google is also bringing AI summaries to its Places API. This allows developers to quickly add useful information about popular places into their apps. These summaries are short, clear, and created using AI, saving time and improving user experience.
The company is also cutting costs. With new pricing for its Places UI Kit, Indian developers can now add Maps-based features to their apps more affordably. This is great for startups and small teams working on new ideas.
In addition, Google is now offering an AI-powered weather API. This service gives more accurate and localised weather forecasts, which is useful for delivery companies, ride apps, and even shopping platforms that rely on timing and logistics. By offering these features, Google is helping Indian developers build better apps. These updates are designed with India’s unique needs in mind and show that the company is serious about supporting the country’s growing tech community.
