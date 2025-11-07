Google brings Pixel Watch 4 to India in 41mm and 45mm, price starts at ₹39,900

The Pixel Watch 4 finally reaches India after its global debut, and the timing makes sense. Android users here have been waiting for a clean, Google-first smartwatch that handles daily tasks without fuss and still feels relevant a year from now. The lineup comes in two sizes with clear pricing, and the focus is on outdoor readability, quicker day to day response, and battery numbers that make sense in real use.

Price and availability in India Two size options are on sale: 41mm (Wi-Fi only) at ₹39,900 and 45mm at ₹43,900. Sales have begun on the Google online store in India, with wider availability expected through e-commerce partners and select retail outlets. Colour and band pairings are tied to size. The 41mm ships in Polished Silver aluminium with Iris or Porcelain active bands, Champagne Gold with Lemongrass, and Matte Black with Obsidian. The 45mm arrives in Satin Moonstone, Polished Silver, or Matte Black aluminium cases with matching Moonstone, Porcelain, or Obsidian bands. If a specific shade matters, check the combinations before you buy.

What buyers should know? The display takes centre stage here. Google’s Actua 360 panel is AMOLED with a 3D curved surface, DCI-P3 colour, and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. In practice, text stays legible in strong afternoon light, and the always on mode makes quick glances easy. Protection comes from custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, while the aluminium case keeps weight in check. With 5 ATM and IP68 ratings, sweat, rain, and dust aren’t a worry.

Performance is anchored by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 paired with a Cortex-M55 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Wear OS 6 underpins the experience, making swipes snappier and app launches brisk. Raise to Talk lets you lift your wrist and speak to Gemini without a wake phrase, handy for timers, brief replies, and directions when the phone stays in the bag.

Health tracking covers the everyday essentials rather than a checklist for spec sheets. There’s an optical heart rate sensor, SpO2, ECG in supported regions, accelerometer and gyroscope for movement, and an ambient light sensor. Sleep Profile and Daily Readiness Score turn readings into simple advice on rest and activity. For location, GPS teams up with GLONASS and Galileo to tighten routes in busy city blocks. Bluetooth 5.3 keeps a consistent link, dual band Wi-Fi 6 handles app updates quickly, NFC is present for payments where supported, and an LTE version is available for calls and notifications away from the phone. Satellite SOS remains a United States only feature for now, so Indian buyers shouldn’t plan around it.

Battery life stays sensible. The 41mm uses a 325mAh cell rated for up to 30 hours, while the 45mm gets a 455mAh unit that stretches to around 40 hours. Battery Saver adds extra time when needed, and USB-C fast charging can take you to about 80 percent in under half an hour, an easy top up during a tea break.