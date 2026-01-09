Google brings powerful Gemini 3 AI tools to free Gmail users

Google is expanding their access to Gemini 3AI features in Gmail and making these powerful tools available to free users. These features were locked behind a paid subscription before, and are now available for free. It uses the latest Gemini AI model to streamline email management, especially when you get hundreds of emails every day. The rollout has started with US English users, and a broader rollout will happen soon.​

AI Overviews transform Gmail search by delivering concise summaries of email threads, receipts, or attachments using natural language queries. For instance, searching "plumber quotes from last year" yields highlighted details like company names, prices, and direct links to relevant messages, saving time on deep archives.

Help Me Write assists in drafting or refining emails from simple prompts, generating polished content that users can tweak. Suggested Replies, an evolution of Smart Replies, now contextualises entire conversations to match your personal writing tone and style, appearing seamlessly in the reply box.

A new AI Inbox tab filters clutter, offering quick briefings on urgent highlights and auto-summarising lengthy "Reply All" chains. It even generates to-do lists for tasks like bill payments or appointments, tested initially with select users.

Paid tiers like Google AI Pro and Ultra retain exclusives, such as advanced Proofread for grammar, tone, and style checks. Personal data processing stays isolated, ensuring privacy without model training.