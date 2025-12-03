Google can track you without GPS: Find out how it locates you

We rely on Google for almost everything today like emails, maps, cloud storage, smart home devices, web searches, and even AI tools. Because Google is built into so many gadgets, from phones and TVs to speakers and laptops, these devices constantly connect to the internet and share bits of data. One of those data points is your approximate location. So even if you switch off your phone’s GPS to stay private, Google still manages to figure out where you are. How does this happen?

How Google estimates your location Turning off GPS limits a lot of apps, but it doesn’t completely hide your location. Your phone continues to interact with different networks around you, and each of these gives Google small hints.

One of the biggest clues comes from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Even if you aren’t actively using them, your phone can detect nearby Wi-Fi routers and Bluetooth beacons. Google has a huge database mapping these signals to physical places, so simply being near them helps Google guess your rough location.

Another method involves cellular towers. Your phone constantly pings nearby towers to keep your mobile network active. By measuring how long these signals take to travel, Google can estimate your distance from each tower and narrow down your location.

Your IP address also plays a role. Any device connected to the internet is assigned an IP address that often reveals the city or area you’re in. This is not always precise, but combined with other signals, it becomes more accurate.

Then there’s contextual logic. If your phone is connected to smart devices at home or workplaces you’ve labelled in Google Maps, Google can assume you’re in one of your usual locations. With AI-powered predictions, these guesses get even sharper.

How to reduce location tracking If you want to limit how much Google knows about your whereabouts, there are a few steps that can help.

Start by turning off Location History in your Google account. This prevents Google from storing where you have been over time. On Android phones, you can also disable Google Location Accuracy, which stops Google from using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and sensors to refine your location when GPS is off.

You should also check app permissions. Many apps like weather, social media, and fitness trackers may have access to your location without you realising it. Switch permissions to "Only while using the app" or deny them completely.

For extra protection, use a VPN when you're on public networks. A VPN hides your real IP address, making it harder to identify your exact location. It's not perfect, but it adds a helpful layer of privacy.