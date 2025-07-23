Google Chrome for iOS introduces seamless work and personal account switching

Using the same phone for both work and personal tasks can be tricky. Many of us have to switch between Google accounts throughout the day. Until now, iPhone users had to go through the tiring process of signing out of one account and logging into another every time they needed to switch. That is finally changing.

Google has introduced a useful new feature in Chrome for iOS. Users can now switch between their personal and work accounts in a much simpler way. This update is already available on Android and desktop versions of Chrome. With iPhones added to the list, it becomes easier for everyone to keep things separate but still accessible.

How does the new update help? Once the update is in place, users will be able to manage both accounts without confusion. When you switch to your work account, Chrome will keep all the data, tabs, browsing history, and passwords tied only to that account. Your personal browsing remains private and unaffected. This clear separation of information helps prevent mix-ups and keeps your work data safe. When you first switch to your managed work account, Chrome shows a message to explain how your organisation will handle your data. This message helps set clear expectations and adds a layer of transparency.

This update is especially helpful for people working in companies that follow the bring-your-own-device approach. Since fewer employees now use separate work phones, the need to balance personal and professional use on one device has grown. Google has responded to that need with this useful change. For businesses, the update provides more control. IT departments can apply rules to managed accounts, monitor activity, and protect sensitive data. At the same time, users retain their personal browsing space without interruption.

Google has also made reporting tools available for Chrome on mobile. This gives companies the same level of insight across all platforms.