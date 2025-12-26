Google Chrome’s upcoming agentic AI features may launch as paid tools initially

Google is expected to introduce agentic AI features in Chrome under a paid model initially, as these advanced tools require higher computing resources and ongoing development investment.

Published26 Dec 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Chrome’s next AI-powered browsing upgrade might not be free at launch.

By Amit Rahi

Google is reportedly planning to jump on the Agentic browser bandwagon with AI features to the Chrome browser, and early access to these tools may come at a cost. According to recent reports, the company is exploring a subscription plan for the advanced AI-driven capabilities that go beyond traditional browsing assistance. These features will act proactively, helping users complete tasks, manage information and automate complex actions within the browser.

Agentic features differ from standard AI helpers by taking initiative. Instead of only responding to prompts, they can plan steps, interact with websites, fill forms, compare information, and carry out multi-stage tasks with minimal user input. Inside Chrome, this could translate to AI agents that help book travel, organise research, manage tabs intelligently, or assist with online shopping and productivity workflows.

Running such advanced AI systems requires significant computing resources, especially if they rely on large language models hosted in the cloud. This appears to be the main reason Google is considering a paid model, at least during the early phase. By charging initially, Google can offset infrastructure costs while testing demand and refining the feature set based on real-world usage.

The paid access could be offered as part of an existing subscription, such as Google One AI plans, or as a separate Chrome-focused tier. Over time, Google may gradually bring some agentic features to free users, following a pattern seen with other services where premium tools later become more widely available as costs reduce and technology matures.

This move also reflects a broader shift across the tech industry. Companies like Microsoft and OpenAI have already introduced paid tiers for advanced AI features, positioning them as productivity upgrades rather than basic utilities. For Google, integrating paid agentic AI into Chrome could strengthen its ecosystem and open new revenue streams beyond advertising.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesGoogle Chrome’s upcoming agentic AI features may launch as paid tools initially
