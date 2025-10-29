Google confirms 2026 Fitbit lineup; Fitbit brand continues with new devices

Google confirms a 2026 launch for new Fitbit devices. That single line cuts through months of talk that the brand was being nudged aside in favour of Pixel Watch. After a quiet stretch for Fitbit devices, a move into the Google Store, and reduced availability in several regions, the message is clear that Fitbit still has a job in Google’s wearables plan.

So what is that job? Trackers, not full smartwatches. Pixel Watch covers apps, calls and the broader smartwatch brief. Fitbit is for people who want something lighter with long battery life and easy health tracking. Think refreshes in the Charge or Inspire family rather than a return to Sense or Versa. Keep fitness first, keep the interface simple, and skip the layers that make smartwatches busy.

The software story matters most. Fitbit’s Personal Health Coach, powered by Gemini, is in public preview. You start with a short chat; it learns your routine and goals, then builds plans that adjust as your week changes. Expect new hardware in 2026 to lean into this. That means quicker responses on the wrist, prompts that help you sleep better and recover smarter, and nudges that show up when you need them.

For example, if you slept badly, it could suggest a shorter, low impact session and move your harder run to the weekend. The coach requires Premium and is rolling out in some regions first, with iOS to follow Android.

The last mainstream tracker was Charge 6 in 2023, followed by the kid focused Ace LTE in 2024. Sense 2 and Versa 4 have not been updated since 2022, which is why many assumed Fitbit’s smartwatch chapter had closed. By confirming a 2026 lineup, Google is separating the roles cleanly. Pixel Watch remains the smartwatch. Fitbit leans into what it does well as a focused fitness companion.

There is some housekeeping to watch. Fitbit account migration to Google accounts has a deadline of 2 February 2026. That sits close to the expected hardware window. Setup, privacy choices and data permissions will need to be clear and calm, because first run experience will matter as much as any new sensor or brighter screen.

Distribution is still a question. Google folded Fitbit.com into the Google Store and paused new sales in several countries while promising ongoing support for existing owners. A 2026 lineup will need a sharper retail plan or thoughtful pricing and bundles in active markets. Availability and price will matter as much as specs.