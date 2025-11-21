Google cracked Apple’s AirDrop and is bringing it to Pixel phones with Quick Share

Google has pulled off something Android users have wanted for ages. The Pixel 10 series can now share files directly with iPhones, iPads, and Macs using AirDrop. No third party apps, no links, no “send it later.” You open Quick Share on a Pixel 10, and an Apple device nearby can show up in the list, just like another Android phone. Tap, send, done. The bigger twist is how Google got here. The company says Apple wasn’t involved, and that it built AirDrop compatible sharing into Quick Share on its own, then ran it through privacy checks and outside security testing. That is a bold line to take, because AirDrop has always been one of Apple’s most guarded ecosystem perks.

Pixel 10 share files with iPhone. (Google)

Here is how the sharing works right now. If someone wants to receive a file on an iPhone from a Pixel 10, the iPhone owner has to change their AirDrop setting to be visible to everyone. Apple limits that mode to ten minutes, so it switches off on its own. Once that setting is on, the iPhone becomes visible inside Quick Share on the Pixel. The Pixel user sends the file, and the iPhone user gets a regular AirDrop request on screen to accept. It also works the other way. A Pixel 10 needs to be visible in Quick Share or put into receive mode. Then an iPhone user starts an AirDrop transfer, selects the Pixel when it appears, and the Pixel user taps accept. The file moves over in the same nearby, direct way people expect from AirDrop.

The obvious question here is safety, and Google is leaning hard on its answer. The company says transfers are peer to peer, meaning files move directly between devices rather than passing through Google servers. It also says the system was checked by an outside security firm before launch. Google seems aware that Apple could question the safety of cross platform AirDrop, so it is making its defence early and in public.

Two things to note before we get carried away. First, this is not rolling out to Android as a whole yet. Google is starting with the Pixel 10 family only. It says more devices will follow later, but there is no firm list or date right now. If you are on an older Pixel or another Android brand, you are watching from the sidelines for the moment. Second, Apple users still have to switch AirDrop to “Everyone for 10 minutes” when they want to share a Pixel. Most iPhone owners keep AirDrop on contacts only, and Apple tightened public visibility after people started getting unwanted files in crowded places. So this new bridge still needs a small manual step on the Apple side each time. It is still far better than the old workarounds, but it is not the same one tap flow Apple users get when sharing inside their own circle.

Even with these limits, this is a meaningful change. AirDrop has long been one of those quiet Apple advantages that people feel in daily life. Group trips, office meetings, family events, weddings, any moment where someone wants to hand over a bunch of pictures or a big video quickly. If everyone is on an iPhone, it takes seconds. If one person is on Android, the mood shifts. That gap has been a real social friction point, not just a tech feature gap.

Android has had Quick Share and other nearby transfer tools for years, and they work well between Android phones. The problem was the locked door between platforms. Google has now built a way through that door, at least for its newest phones. If the company expands this beyond Pixel 10, the question “what phone are you on” starts to matter less in everyday sharing.

It also fits the wider trend we have been seeing lately. Apple already adopted RCS for messaging on iPhones, which reduced some of the old Android iPhone texting pain. AirDrop compatibility feels like file sharing catching up to the same reality. Users do not live inside one ecosystem anymore, and the pressure to make devices cooperate is only growing.