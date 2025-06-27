Google Doppl AI dresser changer app launched: Here’s how to change clothes in photos

Trying on clothes might soon require nothing more than a smartphone. Google has introduced a new app called Doppl, designed to let users see how outfits might look on them without entering a fitting room. The app, launched on June 26, is part of Google Labs, a platform where Google tests new and experimental features with users.

Doppl: New AI-Powered Clothing Try-On Doppl enables users to view clothing on a digital, animated version of themselves. The experience builds on the earlier try-on feature introduced by Google Shopping, which allowed shoppers to preview clothing items by uploading a photo. Doppl takes this concept further by converting static images into motion visuals, which will help users get a better sense of how outfits might look in real life.

With Doppl, users can test tops, bottoms, and dresses, and even create and save their favourite looks. They can revisit these looks or share them with friends. The app also allows users to upload images of clothes found on social media or in local stores to see how the items might suit them. By using a personal photo, Doppl’s AI generates a short animated video of the outfit on the user’s virtual version.

Doppl: App’s Limitations and Availability However, there are some limitations. The app does not currently support try-ons for shoes, swimwear, lingerie, or accessories. Being an experimental product, Doppl may occasionally produce incomplete results. For instance, if a user uploads a photo showing only a top, the app might automatically generate matching pants or shoes, even if they were not part of the original image. Google stated that visual accuracy is still being improved and that users might notice inconsistencies in clothing fit or appearance.

Doppl is available for download on both Android and iOS, but is currently limited to users in the U.S. Google has not yet announced plans to expand the app to other regions.