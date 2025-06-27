Google Earth turns 20 and lets you time travel with historic Street View: See how to use new features

Twenty years ago, Google Earth felt like magic. Suddenly, anyone could zoom across the globe from their bedroom. Fast forward to today, and while exploring the planet on a screen might not feel as mind-blowing as it did in 2005, Google is making sure its anniversary is worth celebrating. The latest update brings a feature many have quietly wished for: time travel, courtesy of historic Street View images.

See the past, not just the present Inspired by a recent wave of nostalgia on social media, where users shared old snapshots of their favourite places, Google is adding a time travel tool to Google Earth. Now, with just a few clicks, you can scroll through years of Street View photos and see how a neighbourhood, landmark, or city street has changed. Want to see what your college looked like a decade ago, or how your hometown’s skyline evolved? It’s all there, ready to explore.

That’s not all. Google is also shining a spotlight on its 3D timelapse animations. These sweeping views, built from satellite data, let you watch entire landscapes morph over time, from forests shrinking to cities sprawling. First introduced in 2021, they’re still a favourite for anyone curious about the planet’s story.

AI insights join the party Of course, it wouldn’t be a Google update without a sprinkle of AI. For those using Google Earth’s Professional Advanced version, new AI-driven insights are on the way. These tools use machine learning to analyse satellite images and provide details like average surface temperature or tree coverage in a specific area. It’s the kind of data that could help city planners, builders, or just the endlessly curious.

The desktop app is also getting some AI-powered upgrades, including surface temperature analysis. While Google hasn’t shared the full list of insights yet, the promise is more data, more detail, and a smarter way to explore the world.

Even if we’re all a little harder to impress these days, Google Earth remains an incredible resource. Over the years, it’s helped scientists discover new coral reefs, find fossil-rich caves, and let billions of people satisfy their wanderlust from home. In just the past year, users have made over 2 billion searches, proof that the urge to explore is alive and well.

