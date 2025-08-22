Google expands AI Mode in Search globally, adds new agentic features to improve user interaction

Google is bringing its new search features to 180 countries, making it easier for more people around the world to use Search for everyday tasks. Initially available only in the US, UK, and India, this global expansion allows users to interact with Google Search in a better way. Although still limited to English, the update aims to simplify how users find and book services.

New restaurant reservation feature A major feature of the update allows people to make restaurant reservations directly through Google Search. By entering details like date, time, party size, and type of cuisine, Google will search platforms like OpenTable and Resy for available options. This simplifies the process, letting users find and book a table in one place, saving time and effort.

This feature is just the start. Google plans to expand it to other areas, like booking local services or purchasing event tickets. By offering these functions directly in Search, Google makes it easy to complete the reservation. The feature handles the search and guides you straight to the booking page, so you can easily finalise the reservation.

More relevant search results Google users in the US who have joined the Labs experiment will start seeing more relevant suggestions. If you've previously searched for non vegetarian restaurants, Google will prioritise similar options in future searches, making the experience more suited to your preferences.

Google makes it easy to choose a restaurant and book a time slot, taking you directly to the reservation page. It is working with platforms like OpenTable, Resy, and Ticketmaster. People can access this feature by opting into the “Agentic capabilities in AI Mode” experiment in Labs.

New restaurant reservation feature. (Google)

For example, you can ask Google Search to find a lunch spot in Delhi when you have 4 hours to spare. It will check your previous searches and interactions on Search and Maps to suggest the best options. If Google knows you're a vegetarian and prefer North Indian food, it will offer relevant results. You have control over the information you share and can adjust your personalisation settings anytime through your Google Account.

Google also allows users in the US to share their search results through a link. With the new "Share" button, you can easily copy and send the link to others, letting them continue where you left off. You can also manage and delete shared links anytime, giving you full control over what’s shared.