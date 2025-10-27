Google expands Pixel Buds 2a support in India with new replacement parts on sale

Google India has made it easier for Pixel Buds 2a owners to replace damaged or lost parts. The company has started selling individual earbuds and eartips for the Pixel Buds 2a directly through the Google Store in India.

Published27 Oct 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Google has rolled out official replacement parts for the Pixel Buds 2a on its Indian online store. The company now allows users to purchase individual earbuds and eartips directly, eliminating the need to complete support forms or follow lengthy procedures. The change brings greater convenience and highlights Google’s focus on improving post-purchase care for its growing base of hardware users in India.

This development is significant for users who have invested in Google’s audio products. The Pixel Buds 2a are among the most popular wireless earbuds in Google’s lineup, known for their balanced sound, secure fit, and strong connectivity. However, like most wireless earbuds, losing one side or damaging an eartip can be frustrating and costly. By offering replacement parts through its official store, Google provides users with a more convenient and cost-effective way to keep their earbuds functioning for longer.

The change also shows Google’s growing attention to customer support in India. As the company continues to launch more Pixel devices, including smartphones, watches, and audio products, a reliable after-sales system is essential. This new step strengthens trust in the brand and ensures customers can maintain their devices without unnecessary delays or third-party involvement.

Price and availability details

In India, the Pixel Buds 2a replacement earbud is priced at 6,499. Buyers can choose from two colours, Iris and Hazel, which match the original product’s finish. Google is also selling replacement eartips for 1,900 in the Hazel colour. The eartips are available in four sizes: extra small, small, medium, and large, giving users flexibility to choose the right fit for comfort and performance.

Purchasing is simple. Users can visit the Google Store India website, go to the Accessories section, and then select Pixel Buds 2a from the product list. From there, they can choose to buy either a single earbud or a set of eartips and confirm their preferred colour, size, and quantity. At the time of this report, the replacement earbud listing was marked out of stock, but this may vary as Google replenishes its inventory.

A step towards better after-sales support

The launch of replacement parts may appear like a small update, but it carries meaningful value for customers. The Pixel Buds 2a cost 12,999 in India, making them a premium purchase for many users. Losing one earbud previously meant paying for a complete new set or waiting weeks for a replacement through Google Support. The new store listing removes this inconvenience and provides a faster, more reliable solution.

By taking this approach, Google demonstrates its commitment to improving the ownership experience of its hardware products. It is part of a broader effort to build a robust ecosystem around the Pixel brand, where users can easily find official accessories and parts without depending on third-party sellers.

In the long run, initiatives like these help build stronger brand loyalty. Users are more likely to invest in products from a company that provides clear and efficient post-purchase support. As Google continues to expand its hardware presence in India, the move to offer Pixel Buds 2a replacement parts directly is both practical and symbolic. It marks a step towards an ecosystem where reliability, convenience, and support are built into every product experience.

