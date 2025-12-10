Google extends free repairs to cover known Pixel 9 Pro and Pro Fold screen issues

Google is quietly cleaning up a fresh round of Pixel troubles. After weeks of user reports about screens acting up on the Pixel 9 Pro series, the company has rolled out an extended repair program and a longer warranty for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Both moves target issues that affect how these phones function in daily use, not just surface level flaws. Pixel phones have always stood out for their clean interface and strong software support, but they’ve also carried a reputation for occasional hardware hiccups. This time, the spotlight is on the displays. Google admits that a limited number of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL units may experience issues that impact the device’s usability. In simple words, that means screens developing odd lines or flickering unexpectedly.

Owners have been posting photos of vertical green, pink, or purple lines running straight across the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL displays. In many cases, the phones were working normally and the lines suddenly appeared. Others have reported panels that flicker, making it hard to read text, watch videos, or simply trust the screen. Anyone who followed similar AMOLED issues on older OnePlus and Samsung phones will recognise the pattern. OnePlus even went as far as offering a lifetime warranty for affected devices in markets like India, once the “green line” problem grew too loud to ignore.

Google is now taking a more visible step with its own flagship lineup. The company has created an Extended Repair Program for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Under this scheme, affected devices are covered for three years from the original retail purchase date. That is longer than the standard one-year warranty many buyers rely on and is aimed squarely at this specific display issue. To qualify, the phone must clearly show the fault Google has described. That means either a vertical line that runs from the bottom to the top of the display or a panel that flickers in a way that matches the known defect. If your phone shows one of these symptoms and passes inspection, the display repair is free.

The conditions around this are important. Phones with cracked screens, damaged cover glass, or signs of liquid damage can be ruled out of the free repair window. In those situations, Google may still offer to fix the phone, but users should be ready for a service fee, since the damage goes beyond the known fault. It’s the familiar gap between a product defect and accidental damage.

The repair process itself is standard for Google hardware. Customers can visit a walk-in centre, go to an authorised service partner, or start an online repair request, depending on what exists in their region. Google also reminds users to back up data before sending the phone in, as repairs can involve a full device reset. Approved repairs under this program carry a 90-day service warranty, on top of the wider coverage, and local consumer laws still apply.

For the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google is going a step further. Instead of just a repair program, the foldable gets a three-year extended warranty scheme of its own. The company says a small number of units may develop issues that affect how the device works but does not spell out the exact technical fault. If your foldable is affected and passes Google’s checks, you may be eligible for a full replacement at no extra cost.

For users, the takeaway is clear. If a Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold suddenly develops a full-length line on the screen, starts flickering, or shows any serious display fault, it is worth checking Google’s support page and raising a repair request instead of ignoring the issue or heading to an unverified repair shop. As long as the device is within three years of the original purchase and is not already damaged in other ways, Google is now taking ownership of the problem.