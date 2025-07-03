Google Home app update adds new roles to let friends and kids control your smart home

Google has started rolling out a new update for the Home app that adds two roles called Member and Admin. This new feature was tested earlier and is now available to more users. It lets households share access to smart devices without giving everyone full control. Many people have wanted this, especially families with kids or homes with frequent guests. So, now it will be easier for all to assign Admin and Member roles as per their convenience.

Until now, inviting relatives or friends to your Google Home setup meant they could do almost anything. They could adjust routines, remove devices, and even invite others. For many, this all-or-nothing approach created unnecessary worry that someone might change settings by accident or make changes they shouldn’t.

The new Member role limits access to daily tasks. For example, Members can view security cameras, turn lights on and off, and play music on connected speakers. They won’t see household settings, can’t remove devices, and don’t have permission to invite others either. It’s a role designed for people who need basic control but don’t need to run the whole setup.

Households with Admin roles have full control of all the smart devices, services, and users in their smart home. Admins can also grant Members extra privileges by giving them Settings access, which allows them to control devices and manage the whole smart home. Admins can also enable Activity access for Members so they can view device history and see recent events, like the footage of who came to deliver the order.

Setting up roles is simple. In the Google Home app, open the settings for your household and select “Invite home member”. From there you can choose an Admin or Member before sending an email invitation. Once that person accepts it, they can start using the app according to their assigned role. You can also change someone’s role later or remove them if needed.

Google is also making it easier to add a child under 13 to the Home app. If you create a Google account for your child through Family Link and add them to your family group, you can invite them directly as a Member. Earlier, this process involved extra steps with Family Link, Google Home, or Assistant settings to link your child’s voice and permissions. With this update, it’s simpler to give kids limited access without switching between different apps.