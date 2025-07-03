Google home introduces new features, gives more control to family and friends

Managing a smart home in 2025 means juggling convenience, privacy, and control. With its latest update, Google has made that a little easier. The Google Home app now lets users share access to smart devices more flexibly, introducing new permission levels for friends, roommates, and even kids, all while keeping security in check.

What’s new: Member role and custom permissions Google Home app version 3.33 brings a game-changing update: the introduction of a new “Member” role. Until now, sharing your smart home meant handing over near-total access. Not any more.=

With this update, you can invite others as Admins (full access) or Members (limited access). Members get precisely the permissions you choose, like:

Activity access: View device logs or home history, such as Wi-Fi usage or camera footage.

Settings access: Manage specific devices, automations, or preferences without control over the whole home.

This lets you share control without giving away the keys to everything.

Child access and family safety In a first, children under 13 (or the local minimum age) can be added as Members, if they’re part of your Google family group. Kids can do simple things like play music, adjust lights, or unlock doors (within limits). They can't remove devices or change critical settings.

This is especially useful for working parents or families with kids returning home before adults, convenient, but with tight guardrails.

Permission levels: What admins and members can do Here’s a breakdown of what each role can access:

Permission Admin Member (Settings) Member (Activity) Add/remove people Yes No No Delete home Yes No No Add/remove devices Yes No No Manage automations/settings Yes Yes No View device/home history Yes No Yes Control devices (e.g., lights) Yes Yes Yes

Admins can assign both Settings and Activity access to a Member—or just one, depending on what’s needed.

Real-world benefits and use cases This update brings real flexibility to smart homes: