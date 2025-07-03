Google home introduces new features, gives more control to family and friends

Managing a smart home in 2025 means juggling convenience, privacy, and control. With its latest update, Google has made that a little easier. The Google Home app now lets users share access to smart devices more flexibly, introducing new permission levels for friends, roommates, and even kids, all while keeping security in check.
Google Home app version 3.33 brings a game-changing update: the introduction of a new “Member” role. Until now, sharing your smart home meant handing over near-total access. Not any more.=
With this update, you can invite others as Admins (full access) or Members (limited access). Members get precisely the permissions you choose, like:
Activity access: View device logs or home history, such as Wi-Fi usage or camera footage.
Settings access: Manage specific devices, automations, or preferences without control over the whole home.
This lets you share control without giving away the keys to everything.
In a first, children under 13 (or the local minimum age) can be added as Members, if they’re part of your Google family group. Kids can do simple things like play music, adjust lights, or unlock doors (within limits). They can't remove devices or change critical settings.
This is especially useful for working parents or families with kids returning home before adults, convenient, but with tight guardrails.
Here’s a breakdown of what each role can access:
Permission
Admin
Member (Settings)
Member (Activity)
|Add/remove people
|Yes
|No
|No
|Delete home
|Yes
|No
|No
|Add/remove devices
|Yes
|No
|No
|Manage automations/settings
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|View device/home history
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Control devices (e.g., lights)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Admins can assign both Settings and Activity access to a Member—or just one, depending on what’s needed.
This update brings real flexibility to smart homes:
The bottom line: you stay in control, but others can contribute meaningfully to the home experience.