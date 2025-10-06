Subscribe

Google introduces “Gemini for Home”, replacing the assistant in Home app: 5 things you need to know

Google has announced AI-powered features in the Google Home app with Gemini integration. Here’s what it can simplify managing smart home devices.

Aishwarya Panda
Published6 Oct 2025, 03:50 PM IST
5 key upgrades you need to know about Gemini for Home.
5 key upgrades you need to know about Gemini for Home.(Google)

Google has introduced a major revamp to the Google Home app, replacing the assistant with Gemini AI. This upgrade is said to transform user interaction with smart home devices, making it more seamless and smart. From an entirely new app UI to new AI features, smart device users can leverage Gemini to perform functions more intelligently. Google says that with Gemini, users can get more conversational replies, making day-to-day interactions easier. Therefore, here are 5 major upgrades Google is bringing with “Gemini for Home.”

Gemini for Home: 5 key upgrades announced

  1. Redesigned Google Home App: Google has introduced a major UI revamp for the Home app, bringing cleaner and faster usage. It now includes a three-tab layout that consists of Home Tab, Activity Tab, and automation Tab, making it easier for user to manage and control their smart home devices.
  2. Replaces Google Assistant: Gemini AI will not officially replace the Google Assistant in the Google Home app for supported devices. Now users will directly interact with Gemini for managing smart home functions and natural conversations. This is one of the biggest transformations that users may have to go through.
  3. Gemini contextual awareness: With Gemini coming to the Home app, users can now have natural conversations with Gemini. Users can have real-time back-and-forth conversations with Gemini, responding based on environment and situation. It will also provide natural responses depending on the time of day, recent command, and in sync with smart home devices.
  4. Gemini for smart cameras: Gemini for Home also brings improved camera performance, smart alerts like motion detected, person detected, and package detected. It also comes with the Home Brief feature that summarises important events from hours of video clips, and users can also ask follow-up questions.
  5. Task automations made easy: With Gemini, Google has made automation functionality more seamless. Now users just have to prompt like, “Create an automation to turn on the porch lights and lock the front door every day at sunset”, and Gemini will automatically create a routine.

