Google is likely to limit storage options with Pixel 10 series: Know what’s the catch

The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in August, which is now just a few weeks away. Previously, we came across a leak, revealing the expected colour variants of all Pixel 10 models. Now, a tipster has revealed the storage variants of all Pixel 10 models, which come with an unusual limitation on the storage options. Reportedly, Google will be offering 1TB storage variants for the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, the 1TB storage option may not be available for all colour variants. This year, Google will likely limit smartphone storage options based on colours. Know what’s expected at Google’s August launch.
As last year, Google will launch four flagship smartphones that will include Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Reportedly, all four models are slated to launch in four colourways, whereas the foldable will come in two colour options. However, some of the colour options are expected to come with storage limitations. As per the DroidLife report, the Pixel 10 is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold could offer up to 1TB of storage. However, the 1TB storage option will depend on the colour variant this year. Here’s a breakdown of Pixel 10 models with colour variants and storage options.
Pixel 10
Obsidian: 128G / 256GB
Frost: 128G / 256GB
Indigo: 128G / 256GB
Lemongrass: 128G / 256GB
Obsidian: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
Porcelain: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Moonstone: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Jade: 256GB
Obsidian: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
Porcelain: 256GB / 512GB
Moonstone: 256GB / 512GB
Jade: 256GB
Moonstone: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
Jade: 256GB / 512GB
Therefore, people opting for the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL models with the 1TB storage variant will have to go for the Obsidian colour option. Additionally, if buying the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, buyers may have to opt for the Moonstone colour variant. While this makes things confusing for buyers, we are still a month away from the official launch. Therefore, it is better to wait for the official announcement to confirm if the rumours are true.
