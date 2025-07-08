Google is likely to limit storage options with Pixel 10 series: Know what’s the catch

The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in August, which is now just a few weeks away. Previously, we came across a leak, revealing the expected colour variants of all Pixel 10 models. Now, a tipster has revealed the storage variants of all Pixel 10 models, which come with an unusual limitation on the storage options. Reportedly, Google will be offering 1TB storage variants for the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, the 1TB storage option may not be available for all colour variants. This year, Google will likely limit smartphone storage options based on colours. Know what’s expected at Google’s August launch.



Google Pixel 10 series storage options As last year, Google will launch four flagship smartphones that will include Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Reportedly, all four models are slated to launch in four colourways, whereas the foldable will come in two colour options. However, some of the colour options are expected to come with storage limitations. As per the DroidLife report, the Pixel 10 is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold could offer up to 1TB of storage. However, the 1TB storage option will depend on the colour variant this year. Here’s a breakdown of Pixel 10 models with colour variants and storage options.

Pixel 10



Obsidian: 128G / 256GB

Frost: 128G / 256GB

Indigo: 128G / 256GB

Lemongrass: 128G / 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro Obsidian: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Porcelain: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Moonstone: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Jade: 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro XL Obsidian: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Porcelain: 256GB / 512GB

Moonstone: 256GB / 512GB

Jade: 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Moonstone: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Jade: 256GB / 512GB