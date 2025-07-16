Google is rolling out AI summaries in Discover feed: Know what it means for users

Google is reportedly rolling out a new AI-powered feature to Discover, its news feed on Google’s search app. Some users have started to see AI summaries of top news articles on the Discover feed instead of headlines from publications, as per a TechCrunch report. The feature has started to roll out on the Google app for both Android and iOS devices. The AI summary of news articles is being generated from several sources, with publishers’ logos displayed in the left corner of a particular news article. While this feature may roll out as an easy way user users to get the latest news at a glance, but it could put publishers in major traffic trouble.

Google rolls out AI summaries in Discover Google is said to bring AI summaries to the Discover feed for all the trending news articles. These summaries are likely formed using information from the publishers, which are also listed on the left side of the summary. Just below the AI summary, Google also warns that the content is “generated with AI, which can make mistakes.”

As of now, only a few users have access to this feature, leading users in the US to speculate as a test on Android and iOS. However, TechCrunch reported that a Google Spokesperson has confirmed that the AI summary is officially rolling out to users in the U.S. It was further highlighted that the AI summaries will be focused on lifestyle-focused articles such as sports and entertainment. This will allow users to decide which page or publication they want to visit for detailed information.

