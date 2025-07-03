Google just made Gemini AI more powerful; you can’t afford to ignore it anymore

Google has released a powerful new feature in Gemini that lets you schedule tasks. This allows you to automate routine tasks and receive timely updates. The feature is now available on all platforms, including Android, iOS, and web. Here’s how you can make the most out of Gemini Actions on your smartphone.

What is Gemini Scheduled Action? Scheduled Actions or tasks allow you to instruct Gemini to perform specific tasks at a set time. You can also tell Gemini to perform those tasks every day at a specific time. For example, you can ask Gemini to give you a calendar summary every day at 9 AM. This is an important feature if you want Gemini to perform a complex task every day at a specific time or simply give you a reminder.