Google just made Gemini AI more powerful; you can’t afford to ignore it anymore

Google has released a powerful new feature in Gemini that lets you schedule tasks. This allows you to automate routine tasks and receive timely updates. The feature is now available on all platforms, including Android, iOS, and web. Here’s how you can make the most out of Gemini Actions on your smartphone.

Advertisement

What is Gemini Scheduled Action? Scheduled Actions or tasks allow you to instruct Gemini to perform specific tasks at a set time. You can also tell Gemini to perform those tasks every day at a specific time. For example, you can ask Gemini to give you a calendar summary every day at 9 AM. This is an important feature if you want Gemini to perform a complex task every day at a specific time or simply give you a reminder.

Requirements and Limitations for Gemini Scheduled Action To use Scheduled Actions on Gemini, you need a Pro or Ultra subscription or a qualifying Google Workspace account.

The Gemini app should be installed on your smartphone and set as the default assistant app.

Only 10 scheduled actions can be active at a time. How to Use Gemini Scheduled Action on a Smartphone Open the Gemini app on your smartphone. Type or ask Gemini to do the desired tasks, followed by the time. You can specifically ask Gemini to repeat the task every day at a specific time. Here are some examples: “Send me a summary of my unread emails every morning at 7 AM.”

“Remind me to check my to-do list every Monday.” Gemini will summarise your action and give you a preview to confirm if the details are correct. Manage your Scheduled Tasks Open the Gemini app on your phone. Tap the profile icon in the top right and select Scheduled Actions. Here, you can view, pause, resume, or delete the tasks. Gemini Scheduled Actions can boost your productivity by eliminating the need to enter the same prompt every day in Gemini.