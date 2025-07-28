Google just made searching on your phone way smarter: See new AI shortcut everyone’s talking about

Google is making it easier for Android users to try its latest search features by expanding the AI Mode shortcut in its main app. What began as a tool available only to a small number of people is now popping up for a wider audience, bringing more advanced search tools to everyday users. This move reflects Google’s aim to keep search simple while taking advantage of new technology to help people find answers more quickly and clearly.

Until recently, anyone interested in Google’s latest search updates had to sign up for something called Search Labs, or look through several menus to turn on new options. Now, with the AI Mode shortcut, the process gets much easier. As this shortcut rolls out, users just tap an icon in the Google app to unlock a set of intelligent features. These include better summaries, suggestions, and answers to tougher questions, all powered by the most recent advances from Google’s AI team.

How will AI Mode help? With AI Mode growing more prominent, users can expect faster results with less effort. One example is the search function called Gemini, which helps scan large amounts of information, highlights the most important points, and can answer more complex requests than traditional keyword-based search. Another tool, Deep Search, works to provide deeper and more relevant search results. Users do not need technical skills to use these. The shortcut puts the functions a tap away, giving users control without adding new tasks or requirements.

India was among the first places to get broad access to AI Mode without needing a separate sign-up. As the rollout continues, Android users in other regions are also seeing the shortcut in their main Google app, making these features common across different parts of the world. Even those who do not subscribe to extra services or pay for upgrades get some of the benefits previously limited to a few.

Google has also added new options for those who pay for advanced search, like Gemini 2.5 Pro or improved shopping tools, but the basic AI Mode now reaches a much bigger group for free. This approach is meant to put the best features in the hands of as many people as possible, speeding up everyday searches and simplifying the way people gather information.

