Google launches new Windows AI app that can search your PC and more

Google has quietly released a new experimental search app for Windows. The tool is built to find almost anything a user might look for, whether it lives online or on the computer’s hard drive. The app, called the “Google app for Windows,” is available via Google Labs, according to the company’s September 2025 announcement.

The idea is straightforward. Instead of switching between File Explorer, a web browser, and cloud drives, users can tap Alt + Space to launch a search window. Google says results can include files on the PC, web information, and Google Drive content. The company notes the search app works with both Windows 10 and Windows 11, but access is currently limited to US-based testers. The service is for personal accounts only, with business or school logins not supported at launch.

Making AI work on the desktop The new Google app is not limited to file names or browser history. Artificial intelligence is used to scan whatever is open on the user’s screen. The app supports models similar to those in Gemini and Google Lens. This allows it to answer questions based on live windows, onscreen text, and even within paused videos or games. An “AI Mode,” when enabled, gives more detailed explanations or context for content that’s in the foreground.

Google says users can highlight any confusing term or block of text in any open window and get an explanation right inside the search box. The app can summarise passages, define technical terms, or simplify jargon. PCWorld reports that Google is presenting the search bar as a way to avoid app-jumping just to find answers or locate files.