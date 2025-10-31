Google makes Wear OS Clock app Pixel Watch exclusive as non Pixel users lose Play Store updates

Google is changing how the Clock app works on Wear OS. The app that handles alarms and timers is now limited to the Pixel Watch. Google noted the change on its Wear OS help page, and it was first spotted by 9to5Google.

Here is what is different. On non Pixel watches, the Google Clock app will no longer appear in the Play Store. New installs are blocked. If you already have the app on a non Pixel watch, it should keep working, but it will not receive updates. That means no new features, fixes, or improvements through the Play Store.

This is not the first time we have seen a change like this. Last month, Google made its Weather app exclusive to the Pixel Watch. Google’s view is that many brands already provide their own apps for these features. That means owners of Galaxy Watch and OnePlus Watch will rely on the manufacturer clock app for alarms, timers, and watch face shortcuts.

What this means for you is simple. If you own a Pixel Watch, nothing changes. You keep the Google Clock app and you will continue to get updates. If you use a Galaxy Watch, OnePlus Watch, or another Wear OS model, you will rely on the clock app that comes from the manufacturer. It is a good idea to check that your alarms and timers are set in that app. Also make sure any watch face shortcuts point to it.

This change will make Wear OS feel less uniform across brands. Core features like alarms, timers, and weather will vary more from watch to watch. That may not be a deal breaker, but it reduces the sense that all Wear OS devices share the same set of Google apps. It also means older versions of Google Clock on non Pixel watches may miss fixes that a regular update would have brought.

There is some helpful context. Google has been updating older Pixel Watch models with newer versions of Wear OS, including Wear OS 6 for Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2. So support for Pixel hardware is still active. At the same time, keeping some Google apps exclusive to Pixel Watch shows a clear shift toward reserving certain features for Google’s own devices.

What should you do now if you do not use a Pixel Watch? Make sure your manufacturer clock app is installed and set as the default for alarms and timers. Review any routines or voice commands that use the clock to ensure they call the right app. You might see guides online about sideloading the Google Clock app, but that will not bring automatic updates and can cause problems, so it is better to stick with the official option.

