Google Maps arrives on Garmin smartwatches, bringing turn-by-turn navigation to your wrist

Garmin has announced that a free Google Maps app is now available directly on its range of smartwatches, bringing live turn-by-turn navigation to users’ wrists for the first time. With this integration, anyone wearing a compatible Garmin smartwatch can follow directions in real time without needing to pull out a smartphone, making it especially helpful for outdoor workouts or traveling somewhere in the city.

The Google Maps experience on Garmin smartwatches is not as complete as Wear OS. You won’t be able to search for places right from your wrist. Instead, you’ll pick your destination on the Google Maps app on your Android smartphone, which needs to stay connected nearby. When you start your navigation, the watch shows you each turn in real time the same way it does in Apple Watch. According to Garmin’s Connect IQ listing, there’s no mention yet of support for iPhones or iOS.

How does the Google Maps app work? Google Maps connects your Garmin watch to your Android phone. Once paired, starting navigation in Google Maps automatically mirrors the route on your watch screen. Turn prompts and distance to the next move is clearly shown on the screen as you can easily see it while cycling, running or walking. If you leave the planned route or if you take a wrong turn by mistake the app will recalculate the direction and update you about it right away.

Use cases for commuters and outdoor enthusiasts Commuters can avoid checking their phones in traffic or crowded areas.

Cyclists can keep both hands on the handlebars while following directions.

Hikers or trail runners get constant guidance without draining phone battery.

Anyone navigating a new city can discreetly check progress at a glance. To make it easier for all to follow along, Garmin says the smartwatch will gently vibrate when the new turn is coming up, so that you do not have to check the screen every time while running or cycling. You can also tap the display to preview your next three turns in advance. While you navigate, the watch continues tracking your walking, running, or biking activities as usual.

