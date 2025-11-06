Google Maps got Gemini AI, say goodbye to confusing and robot-like navigation

Google Maps is making navigation better with the power of Gemini, Google’s advanced AI assistant. This update transforms navigation into a hassle-free conversational experience, allowing users to interact with the map naturally using voice while on the road. With Gemini integrated into the Maps app, drivers can find places like EV charging stations, share ETAs, and manage calendar events just by talking to the app.

One standout feature is the ability to handle multi-step requests with ease, such as asking for a budget-friendly restaurant nearby, inquiring about parking options, and even adding events to the calendar. All this can be done without touching the phone. Gemini also lets drivers stay up to date with the news or even sports scores during trips, making driving convenient and safe by reducing distractions.

Google Maps also shows real-world landmarks alongside traditional navigation cues. Instead of saying “turn right in 500 metres,” it will say “turn right after the restaurant,” with that landmark highlighted on the map. This feature uses Google’s large database and Street View imagery to pick landmarks visible from the street.

Another helpful upgrade is proactive traffic alerts. Even when not actively navigating, the app can warn users about upcoming traffic disruptions such as closures or jams, helping avoid surprises before hitting the road.

The Lens feature in Maps is also getting the Gemini update, which will help users explore their surroundings. By pointing the phone at any landmark, like a restaurant or a shop, users can ask questions in natural language. It can answer questions like “What is this place and why is it popular?” or “What are the popular dishes here?” This feature helps users quickly make decisions about where to go next based on real-time insights.