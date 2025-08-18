Google Messages now detects sensitive images and blurs with privacy warnings

Google has introduced a new safety feature in its Messages app designed to protect users from inappropriate or harmful visuals. The update, which automatically detects and blurs images containing nudity, is designed with privacy and family safety in mind.

The most notable aspect of this feature is that the detection process takes place entirely on the device. No image data leaves the phone or gets uploaded to Google’s servers. This ensures that while users are being protected from sensitive content, their privacy remains intact.

Whenever a nude image is detected in the app, it will appear blurred by default, along with a clear warning. This applies when sending, receiving, or forwarding such images. If users choose to proceed with sending a blurred image, they must first confirm their choice through a prompt that highlights the risks. The system then provides two options: swipe right to confirm sending or select the option to cancel.

What is this feature all about? For younger users, the feature is designed to provide even stronger safeguards. Children with supervised accounts will have the nudity warning enabled automatically, and they cannot switch it off. Parents can manage this setting directly from the Family Link app by going to Controls > Contacts, Calls + Texts > Sensitive content warnings. Any changes made by parents will not be visible to the child, giving guardians full discretion.

Teenagers between 13 and 17 years with unsupervised accounts will also see the nudity warnings enabled by default, but they have the option to turn them off in their app settings. Adults over 18, on the other hand, will need to manually activate the setting if they wish to use it. Enabling it is simple: just open Google Messages > Profile Picture > Settings > General > Protection and Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings, and toggle on the feature.

This update demonstrates Google’s growing emphasis on digital well-being. By introducing clear safeguards and adding friction before a sensitive image can be shared, the feature encourages people to pause and think carefully before taking action. At the same time, it helps shield children and teens from exposure to material that could be harmful. Another strength of this initiative is that it balances protection with privacy. Since all detection happens locally on the device, users do not need to worry about sensitive content being processed on external servers. This not only reduces risks of data misuse but also builds trust among users who value both safety and confidentiality.

