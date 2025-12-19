Google News app rolls out Listen feature to read headlines aloud hands-free

Google is rolling out a new feature to the Google News app called Listen. It reads your headlines aloud. It gives you a hands-free podcast vibe. This is perfect if you catch up on the latest news during your commute. You often do not have time to read the news there. The feature is not perfect, though. It still suits someone who prefers listening to the news rather than reading it.

Announced quietly in the latest Google News app update, Listen uses advanced text-to-speech tech. This comes from the company's WaveNet AI. Imagine this. You commute on the Delhi Metro. You tap a story in the Google News app on Android or iOS. A natural-sounding voice narrates the headline and snippet. It rolls out globally now. It starts with English and Hindi. It includes other popular Indian languages like Tamil and Telugu. Tech fans and busy professionals love it. They juggle emails and calls all day. It changes the game for India's huge mobile-first crowd. Over 800 million smartphone users stick to apps daily.

The best part? It links smoothly with Google Assistant. Just say "Hey Google, read my news”. It pulls from your personalised feed. No more straining to read tiny screens in workouts or drives. Early users praise the voice. It sounds crisp and lively. It beats Siri or Alexa copies. It fits our non-stop lives. Podcasts already rule commutes.