Google Photos could let you set backup times with a new Backup schedule option

Google Photos is one of those apps we rely on quietly until it decides to remind us it runs on its own rules. You connect to Wi-Fi, open the app, and suddenly your phone is busy uploading everything from the day. It is not always a problem, but when it hits at the wrong time, it feels less like a helpful feature and more like background noise you did not ask for.

A new change in the works suggests Google is finally looking at the most obvious fix. Reports based on a teardown of the Google Photos Android app point to a new setting called Backup schedule. The idea is simple. Instead of backing up whenever the app finds an internet connection, you may be able to choose when photos and videos upload.

The scheduling detail comes from strings and settings screens spotted inside Google Photos version 7.58.0.853810532. This is not a public rollout yet. It is a feature sitting inside the app, visible in code, but not available for regular users.

What the new setting could offer From what is visible so far, Backup schedules may let users set backups by frequency. Think daily, weekly, or monthly. There are also hints that timing could be part of it, which is what most people actually want. Back up at night. Back up when you are asleep. Back up when you are not actively using your phone.

Even a basic schedule would be a meaningful upgrade because the current backup controls in Google Photos are limited. Today, you can switch backups on or off. You can restrict uploads to Wi-Fi. You can choose which folders get backed up. But you cannot tell the app to stay quiet during the day and do its work later. That gap is exactly why this feature matters. People do not hate backups. They hate surprise backups.

Why Google needs to fix this Smartphones shoot heavier files than they used to. 4K video, higher bit rate clips, motion photos, long reels, and RAW images on some devices. A backup session can easily turn into a bandwidth and battery hit, especially if it kicks in during travel or while you are using a hotspot.

A schedule gives users predictability. It lets you keep backup switched on without the constant feeling that the app can take over your connection whenever it likes. For anyone on limited data, or anyone sharing a network at home, this is the kind of control that actually changes how the app feels day to day.

A redesigned Backup page is also showing up The same set of findings suggests Google is also reorganising the Backup settings page. Instead of a long list of options, settings may be grouped into clearer sections, such as tools, what to back up, and how to back up. There are also signs of a refreshed interface aligned with Google’s newer design direction, including elements tied to Android 16’s updated visual language.

This matters because it suggests the Backup schedule is not a random experiment. When a company is reshaping a settings page and adding a new control at the same time, it usually means the feature is being built for real, not just tested casually.

What we still do not know Right now, the schedule option does not appear to be functional. That is the key point. Seeing it in code does not mean it is ready. We also do not know how granular the control will be. Will you be able to pick an exact time, like 2 am? Will it be a simple daily switch? Will it offer blocked hours, so backups do not run during specific windows? That last one would be the most useful for people who want to keep daytime usage clean and push backups to off hours. And as always with app teardowns, there is no guaranteed timeline. Google could ship it soon, keep testing it for months, or drop it quietly.

