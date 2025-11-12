Google Photos rolls out advanced AI editing, search features to 100+ countries

Google Photos is rolling out a host of advanced AI-powered features to make photo editing and searching more intuitive. These tools are expanding to users in over 100 countries, supporting more than 17 new languages. This new update makes it easy for users to interact with their pictures and search through their digital library just by using natural language commands.

AI editing reimagined The major update is the prompt-based photo editing, first introduced as a Pixel 10 exclusive, now available for iOS users in the U.S. Users can describe edits using voice or chat in simple language; for example, you can ask Google Photos to remove sunglasses, open eyes, or make someone smile in group shots.

The AI will edit the photo with the requested changes to each individual detected in the image. The new personalised edits feature leverages Google Photos' face grouping technology, making complex modifications quick and accessible even to non-expert users.

Google is also bringing its Nano Banana AI model to let users reimagine their photos in new artistic styles, like a comic strip or Renaissance portraits. Along with this, AI templates will offer a simple method to turn a regular photo into creative formats. These features will roll out to Android devices in the US and India first under the Create tab.

AI-powered search AI-powered search is also expanding from the US to over 100 more countries, including Argentina, India, Japan, and South Africa. This helps the user locate specific memories through natural language queries. More than 17 new languages are supported, making it easier for a global audience to find their photos without manual tagging or sorting.