Google Pixel 10 prototype surfaces on Chinese site ahead of official launch

Google’s Pixel 10 series is expected to launch soon, and new information has appeared from an unexpected source. A Chinese auction site called Xianyu listed what is said to be a Pixel 10 prototype motherboard. The listing, spotted by 9to5Google, claims the part is from an EVT (Engineering Validation Testing) unit, a late stage before mass production.

The listing also includes photos of the phone, which shows a design similar to previous Pixel models, with rounded corners, flat edges, and the familiar horizontal camera bump on the back. The device bears the Google "G" logo.

The images reveal that the device has three camera lenses. This suggests that the Google Pixel 10 could include a telephoto lens, an upgrade from the Pixel 9’s dual-camera setup, which aligns with earlier rumours about camera improvements in the new model.

Chip Manufacturer Still Unclear The motherboard carries a Tensor G5 label and an SEC marking, which some experts say indicates Samsung manufactured the chip. This detail raises questions because several reports suggest Google plans to switch production of its Tensor chips from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), starting with the G5 chip.

It is unclear how recent this prototype is or if Google initially considered continuing with Samsung before deciding to move to TSMC. The seller’s listing focuses heavily on warning against scammers and does not clarify these points.