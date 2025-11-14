Google Pixel AI Notification Summaries roll out, here’s how to enable it

Google has started releasing the AI Notification Summaries feature to selected Pixel devices, offering users to manage longer message threads by providing concise AI-generated overviews in the notification shade. This feature is powered by on-device AI called Gemini Nane. It can summarise long conversations from popular chat apps while keeping the messages private, as all the processing happens on the device itself and nothing gets uploaded to Google’s servers.
Marked by a sparkle icon, these summaries in italics allow users to quickly glance at unread group messages without opening each chat. Available initially in English and limited to Pixel 9 and newer models (excluding Pixel 9a), the feature requires the phone screen to be off briefly for the AI to generate summaries, and it avoids summarising brief texts, multilingual messages, or emoji-only notifications. This rollout is part of Google's November 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, alongside other AI-powered features such as scam detection expansion and photo remix tools within chats.
Remember that summaries only appear when your phone's screen is off for a moment and are disabled if Battery Saver mode is active or when you are actively using the device.
In addition to AI Notification Summaries, the update brings enhancements like scam message badges on third-party apps such as Telegram and Discord for Pixel 6 and newer, widening protection against phishing attempts. Also included are prioritised notifications from VIP contacts on Pixel 6 and above, ensuring important communications never get missed. Google is set to further enhance notification management with an upcoming December update that will automatically organise and silence lower-priority notifications, reducing clutter and distractions.