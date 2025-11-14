Google Pixel AI Notification Summaries roll out, here’s how to enable it

Google has started releasing the AI Notification Summaries feature to selected Pixel devices, offering users to manage longer message threads by providing concise AI-generated overviews in the notification shade. This feature is powered by on-device AI called Gemini Nane. It can summarise long conversations from popular chat apps while keeping the messages private, as all the processing happens on the device itself and nothing gets uploaded to Google’s servers.

Marked by a sparkle icon, these summaries in italics allow users to quickly glance at unread group messages without opening each chat. Available initially in English and limited to Pixel 9 and newer models (excluding Pixel 9a), the feature requires the phone screen to be off briefly for the AI to generate summaries, and it avoids summarising brief texts, multilingual messages, or emoji-only notifications. This rollout is part of Google's November 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, alongside other AI-powered features such as scam detection expansion and photo remix tools within chats.​

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable Pixel AI Notification Summaries Open the Settings app on your Pixel phone. Tap on "Notifications." Select "Notification Summaries," which appears near the top of the list after Notification History. Turn on the toggle for Notification Summaries. Review the "Don’t include these apps" list to control which messaging apps receive summary notifications, with popular chat apps enabled by default. Ensure Android System Intelligence permissions are set to allow notification reading, replying, and control by navigating to Settings > Notifications > Privacy > Notification read, reply & control. Remember that summaries only appear when your phone's screen is off for a moment and are disabled if Battery Saver mode is active or when you are actively using the device.

Advertisement