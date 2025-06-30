Google Pixel Watch 3 becomes first Android watch with channel sounding Bluetooth tracking

Google’s Pixel Watch 3 is quietly raising the bar for Android smartwatches. Released with the Wear OS 5.1 update in March 2024, it’s the first watch on the platform to include Channel Sounding, a Bluetooth feature that measures the exact time it takes a signal to travel between devices. This approach delivers far more precise tracking than older Bluetooth methods that only guess distance based on signal strength. The hardware already supports it, but the feature still depends on more devices adopting the same technology before it becomes part of daily use.

What is Channel Sounding? Channel Sounding is a Bluetooth technology designed to calculate distance between two devices measuring how long it takes a signal to travel back and forth between. Unlike older Bluetooth methods that only estimate distance based on signal strength (which can be unreliable), Channel Sounding uses precise timing data. This allows devices like the Pixel Watch 3 to show correct information about how close you are to something you’re trying to find.

For example, if you drop a set of earbuds behind your sofa, Channel Sounding can show you precisely how far away they are, instead of giving you a vague indication that they are in the same room. It provides the exact location, helping you find small devices like earbuds in minutes.

How does it differ from the Find My Device feature? Find My Device feature shows you where your lost item was last seen on a map, like in your office, in your car or somewhere inside your home. It gives you the general area but doesn’t pinpoint the exact spot within that space.

Channel Sounding helps you when you are near your device. If you’re standing in your living room, it can guide you step by step and tell you the earbuds are one metre away, like under the sofa cushion.

So, in short, the Find my device feature tells you which room to search and Channel Sounding guides you to the specific spot in the room.

This combination of features could make finding lost items much easier for people who often misplace small things at home or work. While Find My Device gives you a good idea of where to start looking, Channel Sounding can help you finish the search quickly by pointing out the exact distance.

Why is it not active yet? Right now, even though Google's Pixel Watch 3 has the technology ready, you can’t fully use this feature yet. The main reason is that Channel Sounding requires other devices that can communicate with your smartwatch using the same Bluetooth technology. These could be future smartphones, trackers, or other accessories that haven’t come out yet.

Google has not shared a clear timeline for when this technology will be ready to use in everyday situations, but it has confirmed that more products will add support over time. However, including Channel Sounding now means Google's Pixel Watch 3 is prepared for the future. As more accessories and Android devices start supporting this system, people will gradually see the benefits of faster, more accurate tracking.

In the coming months, anyone interested in this technology should keep an eye on announcements about new accessories and updates that will help enable precise tracking. For now, Pixel Watch 3 owners will need to wait for compatible devices to be released before they can try Channel Sounding in real world scenarios.