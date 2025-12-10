Google released new video editing features to Photos app: Here’s how to use them

Google has recently released a new update to the Photos app, introducing a set of video editing features. These features help turn your video clips into polished, highlighted reels without needing to know video editing professionally. From ready-made templates to custom text, soundtracks to a new video editing interface, these tools will help you edit videos without needing a separate editing app.

Quick highlight templates Google Photos includes video templates with everything built right in, including music, text and pre-timed cuts that are synced to the music. To use them, just open Google Photos, switch to the Create tab, and choose the Highlight video option. Here you can pick a template, select the photos and videos you want to add, and Photos will automatically create the video to share on social media.

Redesigned video editor The video editor on Android and iOS has been redesigned with a cleaner layout and a universal timeline that supports multi-clip editing. After generating a highlight video (or opening an existing one), you can drag clips around the timeline, trim them, and adjust the story flow on an adaptive canvas that makes it easier to see your changes.

Built-in music library You can now browse a music library inside Google Photos and add a soundtrack that fits the mood of your highlight video on Android and iOS. Once in the editor, look for the music option, preview different tracks, and apply one to your video so the final cut feels more cinematic and engaging.

Custom text overlays On Android, Google Photos lets you add stylish text overlays to tell your story or add context to key moments. In the editor, use the text tool to insert titles or captions, then customise fonts, colours, and backgrounds, so your message stands out on screen.

