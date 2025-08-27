Google strengthens Gemini app with Nano Banana AI for advanced photo editing

Google is strengthening the Gemini app with a significant update that enhances its image editing capabilities. The new Nano Banana model is designed to address earlier shortcomings and provide more advanced editing tools for everyday users.

The update reflects Google’s continued investment in practical artificial intelligence, focusing on making complex editing tasks accessible to a wider audience. It comes at a time when consumer-facing AI products are rapidly gaining ground in creative and professional spaces alike.

Smarter editing options Nano Banana brings notable improvements to accuracy and detail. Earlier editing tools within Gemini often lacked finesse, but the latest model refines photo transformations with sharper results. Users can now upload personal images and apply contextual edits through a “Reimagine” prompt, creating entirely new versions of the same photo.

For example, a simple portrait can be adapted into multiple scenarios—such as placing the subject in a playground, or generating an astronaut version in a spacesuit. The system is built to follow descriptive prompts closely, providing results that blend creativity with technical precision.

In addition to reimagining individual photos, the update introduces multi-edit capabilities. This feature allows users to combine two separate images into one seamless composition. For instance, a person and a pet photographed separately can be re-created together in a shared scene. The emphasis is on realism and smoother transitions, which had previously been difficult to achieve.

Expanding use cases While entertainment remains a core attraction, Google is positioning these tools for practical applications. The multi-edit function can be used for interior design experiments, such as testing different wall colours, furniture placements, or lighting arrangements before making physical changes. This approach highlights how AI editing can move beyond fun effects into decision-making and planning tasks.

Alongside the new editing model, Google is tightening its policies around app distribution. The company has stated that developers will soon need to undergo stricter verification before publishing on the Play Store or distributing apps through sideloading. The move targets the persistent problem of fake and malicious apps, which have been linked to malware and financial scams in markets such as India.