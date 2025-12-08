Google tests Gemini Live on desktop with screen sharing and live translation

Google is testing the Gemini Live feature for the desktop web, marking an expansion of its AI assistant features beyond mobile devices. The new feature, currently in testing, enables users to share their screens live and ask related questions. This feature also supports real-time voice conversations, screen sharing, and live translations. It can easily make communications and collaboration smoother for remote work, editing, and multilingual interactions.

Gemini Live on the desktop enables users to share their screen with others while Gemini AI processes audio, video, and on-screen content in real-time. This is perfect for learners who want instant analysis and for professionals who need quick comprehension of foreign-language materials. Once this feature goes live, there will be a new button in the Gemini web UI labelled “Start sharing your screen for live translation”, which means the feature may be coming in the near future. This builds on Gemini's existing mobile capabilities and ties into Google's broader AI integration efforts within Chrome and other products.

Google is preparing to release Gemini Live for desktop as part of the Gemini 3 Pro or Flash updates, which should improve processing speed and add better multimodal features. These updates will allow voice, text, and visual inputs to work together smoothly. By integrating this feature into desktop browsers like Chrome, users will be able to interact with Gemini without needing to switch devices or apps, improving productivity and ease of use.

This update shows how Google is committed to embedding AI assistants into daily digital tools. Users will benefit from features like live translation during video calls, instant task assistance, and real-time insights while browsing or working online. Privacy remains important, as all features will only activate when users choose to share their screens or data. Initially, the rollout will target U.S. English-speaking users on Windows and Mac, with plans to expand after further testing and feedback.