Google tests merging AI overviews with AI mode for seamless search

Google is again experimenting with the search page by merging the AI overviews directly into AI mode. This helps users directly jump from the quick summaries to the AI search mode. This global mobile test aims to make the search experience feel more natural and the switch to AI mode more seamless.

Right now, the AI overviews pop up as quick summaries above the traditional search results for every query. They give fast answers without needing to go deep into the search results. AI mode in search was released a few months ago, which gives you a chatbot-style search experience where you can ask contextual questions.

This new test is bringing these two experiences together with just a tap for a seamless transition to AI mode. Google's VP of Product, Robby Stein, says it removes the hassle of deciding "where or how to ask," bringing conversational search into everyday use. The feature hits mobile devices first, targeting Gemini's growing 650 million monthly users.

Google is doing this because many competitors, like OpenAI and Anthropic, are entering the search engine territory. AI Overview is a hit, with about 2 billion users using it monthly. With this move, Google can boost adoption and keep users in the ecosystem longer. The integration also aims to reduce the friction between quick answers and deeper AI chats within the same search experience.

Publishers worry, though, as AI summaries already cut clicks to sites. This tighter integration might keep even more searches self-contained inside Google.