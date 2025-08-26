Google to block sideloading of unverified Android apps starting in 2026

Google announced that sideloading apps on Android smartphones will not be easier as it is right now. Only apps from verified developers will be allowed to be sideloaded to certified Android devices. Developers need to verify themselves through Google's new system. This will reduce the malware risks and enhance accountability but it will affect the practice of anonymous sideloading on Android devices.

Any developer distributing apps outside of Play Store must submit personal information from verification via a new Android Developer Console, similar to but more streamlined than existing Play Console.

Google cites a malware rate 50 times higher from sideloading apps from internet sources other than Play Store. This mandatory verification will help combat fraud, malware and financial scams by reducing developer anonymity in the ecosystem.

The developer verification system will start with early sign-up in October 2025 and become mandatory for all the developers in March 2026. The initial enforcement will begin in September 2026 for Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand. These countries are specifically targeted due to high scam rates, the global rollout will begin in 2027.

Hobbyist developers and privacy focused developers may be discouraged from sideloading and criticism has emerged around the platform being open source. Some users worry that this further locking down by Google is diminishing user autonomy, similar to Apple’s approach on iOS.

This new verification move signals a significant shift in the Android ecosystem, which has always been known to be more open than competitors like iOS from Apple. While Google still maintains the sideloading and third party app stores are still allowed but identity verification will be a new requirement for the app developers. This is to discourage the scammers distributing malicious and harmful apps.