Google to launch Android-based Aluminium OS in 2026, which will replace ChromeOS

Google is working on a new Android-based operating system for PCs, scheduled for release in 2026. Dubbed Aluminium OS, this advancement was revealed through a recent job posting by Google and supporting code references found in public bug reports.

The job posting is for a Senior Product Manager focused on Android laptops and tablets, explicitly describing Aluminium OS as a new operating system built with Artificial Intelligence at its core. The listing notes that this OS will be Android-based, marking a strategic shift from the current ChromeOS experience.

Google plans to evolve ChromeOS into this new OS by essentially creating a "ChromeOS experience on top of Android.” Aluminium OS aims to support a wide range of commercial devices such as laptops, detachables, tablets, and even set-top boxes. It will be available across various tiers, including Chromebook, Chromebook Plus, AL Entry, AL Mass Premium, and AL Premium.

Interestingly, the job listing hints at a future transition in which Aluminium OS could replace ChromeOS completely. The goal is to ensure business continuity throughout this migration, suggesting Google’s long-term intention to phase out traditional ChromeOS in favour of the more AI-integrated Aluminium OS.

Additional details from internal sources reveal these two platforms, ChromeOS and Aluminium OS—will coexist for some time. Aluminium OS is being tested on hardware using MediaTek Kompanio 520 and 12th Gen Intel processors, showing Google's commitment to supporting premium and diverse devices.

While specific AI features are still under wraps, Google emphasises AI as a foundational element of Aluminium OS. This aligns with their broader strategy seen in projects like Android XR, promising a smart and optimised user experience tailored for desktop PCs.