Google to pull the plug on its free Dark Web Report feature in Feb 2026

Updated16 Dec 2025, 05:19 PM IST
By Amit Rahi

Google will pull the plug on its dark web monitoring service on February 26, 2026, and users will stop getting their Dark Web Report after January 15, 2026. This service is really helpful, it scans the dark web for users’ leaked personal information, like email addresses, phone numbers, identity card details and much more. Once it shuts down, you have to rely on third-party services.

What is Dark Web Report?

Launched in 2024, the Dark Web Report was a free tool in the Google account dashboard that actively scanned known dark web marketplaces and breach databases for a potential breach of your personal information. You will be notified if the service finds your information, including email address, phone number, name and other details in the dataset. The goal was to help people spot early warning signs of account compromise.

Why is Google turning it off?

Google is pulling the plug because the tool “didn’t provide helpful next steps” after sending an alert. Sure, it flagged your leaked data like emails or phone numbers, but it left users scratching their heads on what to do next, which accounts to secure or which sites were hit. In emails to affected users, Google admitted this gap made the feature less useful than hoped, so they're shifting focus to tools with clearer, step-by-step advice for staying safe online.​

What replaces it?

Google is nudging everyone toward its existing security lineup, like Security Checkup to review your account health, Password Manager for strong logins, Password Checkup to spot weak or reused ones, and two-step verification in the Google Safety Centre. These are all free and built right into your Google account, no extra apps needed. The company promises ongoing protection against dark web threats via its massive backend systems, plus hints at beefed-up future features.​

