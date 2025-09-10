Google unveils major update to NotebookLM with new learning tools

Google has recently released a big update to NotebookLM, the AI-powered research and learning assistant. The new tools are designed to enhance active learning and streamline academic workflows. These new features are aimed at students and educators who are looking to deepen understanding and improve efficiency with their study materials.

One of the most standout features is the ability to instantly generate flashcards and quizzes from uploaded documents like reports, research papers and lecture notes. These interactive features allow users to customise the topic and difficulty, which can also be shared through links. The system offers detailed explanations for flashcards and quizzes, helping users to grasp concepts more thoroughly by linking answers back to their sources.

Moreover, NotebookLM has revamped its report generation capabilities. Users can now create briefing notes, study guides and even a new blog post format. These reports adapt to the content type automatically. This is useful for situations such as when you want to analyse a short story draft for character insights or summarise an economic paper with glossaries. The flexibility allows users to generate professional-quality documents for academic or creative needs.

More features include interactive mind maps that visually represent connections between ideas, enhancing comprehension for visual learners. NotebookLM now also supports multimodal content analysis, allowing users to integrate PDFs, images, videos and web pages into a unified workspace.

This new release is built upon existing features like Video Overviews which transform notes and source material into narrated, AI-generated slideshows, making complex topics more accessible. With these updates, Google is positioning NotebookLM as a versatile AI partner in education, suitable for high school through college and beyond.