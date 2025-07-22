Google working on Fast Pair UI fix to improve TWS Bluetooth pairing on Android

It is evident that Fast Pair has come a long way since it first arrived on Android in 2017. It’s one of those background features that usually just works until something goes wrong. Pairing Bluetooth earbuds has become faster over the years, but the user interface still falls short at times, especially when it comes to showing battery levels clearly.

If you use Fast Pair-enabled earbuds, you’ve likely noticed that each time you open the case, a notification appears showing the battery levels of the left bud, right bud, and the case. You also get notified when any of these components are running low, reminding you to charge them before heading out. These alerts are helpful, but the overall experience has stayed mostly the same. That might be changing soon.

According to findings from a recent Play Services beta v25.28.31, Google appears to be working on a new Fast Pair UI that brings better visibility, smarter labels, and more intuitive battery indicators when connecting true wireless earbuds.

New look with clearer information Right now, Fast Pair in its current form does a decent job of connecting your earbuds quickly and showing their battery levels. But for many earbud users, especially during a quick glance, it’s really hard to understand which indicator belongs to which earbud or the charging case.

The new UI aims to fix that. Google is working on adding small but useful changes, including clearer labels and colour cues, to make these pop ups more informative and easier to understand.

A recent APK teardown of Google Play Services v25.28.31 confirms that Google is testing a new Fast Pair UI designed to improve how battery levels are displayed. Circular indicators, repositioned icons, and clear L R C labels reduce confusion and make the interface easier to understand at a glance.

A circular progress bar now represents the battery percentage, with the numerical value still listed at the bottom of each component. Battery icons have been repositioned to the top. Each section is labeled clearly with L, R, and C, removing the guesswork. Green indicates the battery is fine, yellow shows it's below 50 percent, and red signals it has dropped under 20 percent. These visuals make it easier to quickly assess how much charge remains in each earbud and the case.

Why does it matter? Bluetooth pairing doesn’t usually stand out until it fails right when you need it. Let’s put it this way: you're heading out, earbuds in hand, and the battery levels shown are unclear. One bud dies halfway through your call. That’s the problem Google’s latest Fast Pair UI update is trying to fix. Clearer labels and visual battery indicators make it much simpler to check charge levels instantly. It’s a small change, but one that directly addresses a common issue most of us are dealing with. In daily use, it’s a small but meaningful update that improves how users interact with TWS earbuds.