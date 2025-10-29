Google’s Android app is already getting prepared for Samsung’s ‘tri-fold’ phone

If fresh hints inside Google’s Android app are anything to go by, Samsung is racing to deliver its most ambitious phone yet - a tri-fold Galaxy boasting three connected panels and a flexible screen that reimagines what a smartphone can be. Speculation has swirled around this device for several months with everyone ready to see who takes the lead in a category many see as the next frontier for mobile hardware. Now, a new code find suggests Samsung’s hardware is closer to public debut than ever.

Google’s Gemini list tips Samsung’s hand A recent APK teardown of the Google app by Android Authority reveals something worth watching for anyone tracking the foldable market. Android insiders discovered a quietly updated roster of devices eligible for Google’s premium Gemini AI features, which includes not only Samsung’s flagship S25 series and the expected Fold 7 and Flip 7, but also a device labeled “2025 Samsung Trifold.” For those who’ve followed prior leaks, the name stands out. Samsung has showcased prototypes that fold twice across three sections, promising a device that snaps from phone-sized to tablet and back in a split second.

While early “tri-fold” branding sounds unique, it’s a bit of a marketing stretch. The phone actually folds twice to form three usable segments. And it’s that third panel that opens up untapped space for multitasking or entertainment. It suggests the Android ecosystem is already gearing up to support features and promotions tailored for this form factor, a sign that Samsung is pushing deep into final-stage development.

What comes next Samsung’s hardware teasers at international events like the APEC Summit have only fuelled further excitement and the persistent sightings of “Trifold” in real product code offer the clearest signal yet that a launch may be on the horizon for 2025. The lack of “Galaxy Z” in the branding shouldn’t cause alarm as Google omits that label for many new Samsung entries. And at this stage, even the Tri-Fold’s final name and sale regions remain up in the air. The big unknown is whether Samsung sees the tri-fold as a premium limited release, an experimental leap, or the next mainstream handset.