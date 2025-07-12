Google’s Circle to Search to provide instant tips & strategies in mobile gaming

Google recently upgraded the Circle to Search feature with AI-powered responses and mobile gaming support. At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9, Google revealed that the Circle to Search feature will now support AI Mode responses, which is a new addition to Search. Alongside AI Mode, users can also leverage the feature while gaming to overcome obstacles, find character abilities, instant tips, and much more.

Previously, Circel to Search was used to identify objects on-screen, translate text, get quick information, and more by simply circling the elements. Now, Google has expanded its capabilities into mobile gaming and AI Mode. Therefore, know how Android users can take advantage of Google’s Circle to Search while gaming.

How Circle to Search can assist in mobile gaming At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Google announced that Android users can now use Circle to Search during mobile gaming. This may come as a major support feature for mobile gamers. The feature is reported to help gamers overcome obstacles by getting instant support for gaming strategies, character weaknesses and strengths, new tricks, and much more. “Get the tips you need without leaving your game, helping you get unstuck and keep the action going,” Google mentions in a blog post.

To activate Circle to Search, users just have to long-press on the home button or navigation bar. Then, simply circle or tap on the element or character to get relevant search results. Users can also ask a search prompt, get AI-generated responses in AI Overviews or simply switch to AI Mode to get more tips and tricks for gaming from Gemini. With the addition of AI Mode, users can also ask follow-up questions for greater insights. After getting the required information, users can resume their gameplay.